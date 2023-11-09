Innocent pets locked up after dog walker was mauled to death are reunited with owner

Labradoodle Cookie, left and sheepadoodle Shadow, have been behind bars since January - Glen Oglaza/Ferrari Press Agency

Two innocent pets who were locked up for nearly a year after a Surrey dog walker was mauled to death have been reunited with their owner.

Labradoodle Cookie and its adoptive younger sister, Shadow, a sheepadoodle, have been behind bars since 28-year-old Natasha Johnston was killed in January as she walked eight pets in a woodland near south Croydon, south London.

But on Wednesday, their owner Glen Oglaza, a former news presenter for Sky News and ITN, watched his dogs bound back to him after 293 days, having won a legal battle against Surrey Police.

The force is accused of keeping Cookie, aged five at the time of the attack and Shadow, a five-month-old puppy, in separate kennels, with them only allowed to meet while exercising.

Mr Oglaza, 68, described the ordeal as a “Kafkaesque nightmare” and “appalling”, as he claimed the police refused to tell him where his pets were being kept or allow him to visit.

‘Still had her milk teeth’

He told the Daily Mail: “It was inexplicable. Shadow still had her milk teeth when this happened. She couldn’t have caused serious harm to anyone, even if she’d wanted to. It was clear from the outset which dog was to blame.

“With a high-profile case such as this, you’d have thought the police would have gone out of their way to hold a thorough investigation. I can only think they had never dealt with anything like it before.”

Natasha Johnston was killed in January as she walked eight pets in a Surrey woodland

Pictures showed his dogs jumping up at him and showering him with affection as they were reunited outside Caterham police station in Surrey this week.

‘Killed by her own pit bull’

Johnston’s death was initially shrouded in secrecy, with even her name or picture not being released for two weeks, but it later emerged she had been killed by her own pit bull terrier Stan, who was put down.

However, the police argued that Cookie and Shadow needed to remain barred in case they had acted aggressively as part of the pack and should remain on leads if released.

At Staines magistrates’ court on Monday, district judge Julie Cooper said it was “speculation” that Cookie and Shadow were dangerous and rejected the force’s application for a behaviour order.

Helen Howell, a dog behaviour expert, told the court that it was crucial to investigate the rising number of fatal dog attacks “thoroughly and professionally” and Surrey Police had not met the “appropriate standard”.

Glen Oglaza with labradoodle Cookie as a puppy - Glen Oglaza/Ferrari Press Agency

Mr Oglaza, who took a bank loan to cover his £17,000 legal costs for the civil case, said Johnston had been walking his dogs in the woodland multiple times a week after striking a bond with them, but had previously been bitten by her pit bull. He said he now intends to complain over the investigation.

‘I think I might cry’

Having reported on stories while a senior international correspondent for ITN and political correspondent for Sky News in his career, he still turned to his 25-year-old daughter upon being told his dogs would be freed, to say: “I think I might cry.”

Surrey Police said: “Public safety will always be our priority.

“A hearing was held at Staines magistrates court on 6 November to determine whether a control order should have been in place for the remaining two dogs before being returned to their owner, following a fatal dog attack that took place in Caterham on 12 January.

“In the case of two of these dogs, the owner contested the control measures and we respect the decision of the district judge.

“We have since been made aware of the concerns raised by the owner of these two dogs. Our Professional Standards Department will be proactively engaging with the owner to discuss his concerns. We will not be commenting any further at this time.”

