Is Innodata Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INOD) CEO Pay Justified?

In 1997 Jack Abuhoff was appointed CEO of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Innodata

How Does Jack Abuhoff's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Innodata Inc. has a market capitalization of US$33m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.0m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$500k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below US$200m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is US$493k.

Thus we can conclude that Jack Abuhoff receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Innodata Inc.. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Innodata has changed from year to year.

NasdaqGM:INOD CEO Compensation, August 22nd 2019 More

Is Innodata Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Innodata Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 49% each year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -4.6% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Innodata Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 44% over three years, some Innodata Inc. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Innodata Inc. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we'd need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. Shareholders may want to check for free if Innodata insiders are buying or selling shares.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.