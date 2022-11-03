Innoprise Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:INNO) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Innoprise Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:INNO) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Innoprise Plantations Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Innoprise Plantations Berhad is:

36% = RM117m ÷ RM327m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.36 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Innoprise Plantations Berhad's Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

First thing first, we like that Innoprise Plantations Berhad has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 11% which is quite remarkable. As a result, Innoprise Plantations Berhad's exceptional 38% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared Innoprise Plantations Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Innoprise Plantations Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Innoprise Plantations Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Innoprise Plantations Berhad's significant three-year median payout ratio of 97% (where it is retaining only 2.9% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Besides, Innoprise Plantations Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Innoprise Plantations Berhad has some positive attributes. Especially the growth in earnings which was backed by an impressive ROE. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be negligible. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Innoprise Plantations Berhad's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

