Do Innoprise Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:INNO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Innoprise Plantations Berhad (KLSE:INNO). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Innoprise Plantations Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Innoprise Plantations Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Innoprise Plantations Berhad's EPS catapulted from RM0.10 to RM0.24, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 137%. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Innoprise Plantations Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 16.7 percentage points to 53%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Innoprise Plantations Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM776m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Innoprise Plantations Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalisations between RM454m and RM1.8b, like Innoprise Plantations Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM765k.

Innoprise Plantations Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM1.5k in the year to December 2021. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Innoprise Plantations Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Innoprise Plantations Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Innoprise Plantations Berhad that we have uncovered.

