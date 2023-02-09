Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Could Be 34% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

View our latest analysis for Innospec

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$98.9m

US$107.9m

US$114.6m

US$120.3m

US$125.2m

US$129.6m

US$133.6m

US$137.3m

US$140.8m

US$144.2m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ 6.21%

Est @ 4.97%

Est @ 4.10%

Est @ 3.49%

Est @ 3.07%

Est @ 2.77%

Est @ 2.56%

Est @ 2.41%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7%

US$91.8

US$93.0

US$91.7

US$89.4

US$86.4

US$83.0

US$79.5

US$75.8

US$72.2

US$68.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$832m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$144m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.7%– 2.1%) = US$2.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$2.6b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= US$1.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$2.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$112, the company appears reasonably expensive at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Innospec as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.948. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Innospec

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Currently debt free.

Weakness

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

  • Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

  • Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

  • Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price exceeding the intrinsic value? For Innospec, we've put together three essential elements you should consider:

  1. Financial Health: Does IOSP have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for IOSP's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil,’ According to Elon Musk — Here Are 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

    While oil and its refined derivatives are still the mainstay of our energy economy, their prices are rising – in fact, high prices for gasoline and diesel are major drivers of the current high rates of inflation, and are partly responsible for the strong push to promote electric vehicles (EVs). But switching to EVs doesn’t end our reliance on energy. It will just make us trade one issue – reliance on oil – for another – reliance on lithium batteries. In this case, as Elon Musk has said, “Lithium

  • Why Has Cathie Wood Bought This Stock for Seven Days in a Row?

    When Cathie Wood goes shopping, people pay attention. The founder, CEO, and primary stock picker of the Ark Invest family of aggressive growth exchange-traded funds announces her buys and sells daily.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • ‘And then 2022 happened’: I borrowed $500,000 from friends and family to invest in the stock market, foolishly promising a 10% return. Can I avoid legal action?

    This promise was made via a signed promissory note, and the return was less than the annual return I had been experiencing years before. The question I have is twofold: What’s the best way to mend and repair the relationships with friends and family, and to what extent could I be faced with punitive legal action? Promissory notes are typically used in real estate, automobile, college and/or personal loans.

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens This Year

    These two companies have historically delivered market-beating returns. They can do the same in the future.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks got hammered by economic headwinds, but the future still looks bright for both businesses.

  • Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

    Everything's bigger in Texas, except for airports. There's just more of them. Dallas, the Lone Star State's third-largest city, looks ready...

  • Do You Believe in the Upside Potential of General Electric Company (GE)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered an 8.63% return, compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P Index and a 12.42% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. For 2022, the […]

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.49% and 61.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 12 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to explore some of Ken Fisher’s top dividend stock picks, you can go to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor, author, and philanthropist. He […]

  • MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

    Global stock index compiler MSCI said it was reviewing the status of equities in India's Adani Group on Thursday, ending a brief rally for the troubled conglomerate, as it fends off allegations of market manipulation.US-based MSCI said in a statement, published early Thursday India time, that the review was triggered by investor concerns about the "eligibility and free float determination of specific securities" associated with Adani Group.

  • Morgan Stanley: Prices for Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet watches will keep plunging due to a flood of supply — here are 3 real assets that remain scarce and coveted

    Time flies. But it also crashes.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% You'll Want to Buy on the Dip

    The company leads the action-camera industry, but it was plagued by economic challenges throughout 2022. The broader economy was at the forefront of GoPro's struggles in 2022. A GoPro camera isn't a necessity, it's a luxury, so it's among the first items on the chopping block when consumers look for ways to cut spending.

  • India's Adani faced margin call on $1.1 billion loan before repaying in full - FT

    An Adani spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours. Adani Group also plans to prepay a $500 million loan due next month to a group of banks that includes Barclays, Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank, Bloomberg News reported. The group of banks lent Adani $4.5 billion to finance the purchase of Holcim Ltd cement assets last year and a portion of the loan is due March 9, Bloomberg News said.