Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 26th of May to US$0.63. This takes the annual payment to 1.2% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Innospec's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Innospec was paying a whopping 726% as a dividend, but this only made up 27% of its overall earnings. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 34.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Innospec Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from US$0.50 to US$1.26. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Innospec has been growing its earnings per share at 5.3% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Innospec's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Innospec's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Innospec's payments are rock solid. While Innospec is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Innospec that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

