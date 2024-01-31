Innosphere Ventures, CSU will play key roles in new $160M Climate Resilience Engine

Fort Collins-based Innosphere Ventures and Colorado State University will hold leading roles in a new, $160 million research hub designed to drive innovation in climate resiliency and sustainability across the Colorado-Wyoming region.

The National Science Foundation awarded the grant to the new Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine, one of 10 regional innovation engines it is establishing to create self-sustaining, technology- and innovation-driven hubs of economic activity.

The grant, which will provide $15 million of funding over the next two years and up to $160 million over 10 years, was announced jointly Monday by numerous participating organizations, including Innosphere Ventures, CSU and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

The CO-WY Engine, as officials are calling it, is part of an NSF Engines program with a potential investment of nearly $1.6 billion over the next 10 years. The program awarded grants Monday to 10 teams spanning 18 states, the NSF said in a news release.

The primary objective is to accelerate the process of monitoring climate change and putting processes and products to mitigate its impacts into use, said Bryan Willson, executive director of CSU’s Energy Institute and a professor of mechanical engineering.

“This NSF research innovation program is intended to shorten the cycle between research and impact,” Willson said. “We have this 30-year history of working on the scientific stuff but then turning it into solutions and working with partners to get it implemented into scale.

“In a broad sense, that’s what they’re trying to do with this engines program.”

Energy Institute director Bryan Willson is pictured in this file photo taken at the Colorado State University Powerhouse Energy Campus in Fort Collins on March 25, 2020.

A key component of the program, he added, is its plan to develop the workforce necessary to implement solutions.

“We’re looking at building an industry that hardly exists,” Willson said. “How do we do that in a way that benefits not just our students at the research universities, but also other sectors of the economies of Colorado and Wyoming?”

Innosphere Ventures will lead the CO-WY Engine, spokespeople for multiple project participants said. The extensive partnership also includes six other universities in Colorado; the University of Wyoming and its High Plains American Indian Research Institute; the community college systems of both Colorado and Wyoming; five federal laboratories; three regional economic development and business councils; the cities of Fort Collins, Boulder, Greeley, Denver and Cheyenne, Wyoming; eight industry partners; and a number of other entities.

“The CO-WY Engine will be instrumental in bringing technology-driven solutions to life, growing our two-state economy and reshaping our region’s and nation’s ability to become more climate resilient,” said Mike Freeman, CEO of Innosphere Ventures, in a news release. “In 10 years, the CO-WY Engine will generate significant economic impact for our region, including 22,000 new climate technology-related jobs, $1.5 billion in regional GDP impact, more than $1 billion in private capital formation, train or reskill more than 2,000 individuals, and distribute $80 million in commercialization grants to startups in the climate technology sector.”

CSU played “a key role in developing the proposal and the concept,” Willson said. “It takes advantage of the great expertise in Colorado,” noting the satellite measurements taken by Lockheed Martin and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to the on-the-ground monitoring of methane emissions performed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Projects under the CO-WY Engine umbrella could include wildfire mitigation, water resource management, soil carbon capture, earth sensing, methane, sustainable agriculture and adaptation to extreme weather events, officials said.

“How do we do improved measurements, analysis and prediction to increase the value of interventions related to climate and community resiliency,” Willson said.

The commercialization of these new technologies by the collaborators will result in economic growth and job creation, Innosphere Ventures said in its news release, by supporting the growth of existing businesses, the emergence of new startups and attracting outside investment.

“This economic boost is expected to transcend traditional industry boundaries, creating new opportunities in sectors directly and indirectly related to climate technology,” the news release reads.

The universities of Colorado and Wyoming will also take leadership in various areas of the CO-WY Engine, based on the strengths of their specific research and innovation, said Cassandra Moseley, CSU’s new vice president for research.

One of the biggest strengths of the CO-WY Engine, she said, is the number of participants, each bringing their unique expertise to the table.

“Science is always a team sport,” Moseley said. “Innovative science in the climate world has got to be a team sport. People thinking really big, building on strengths through these partnerships are going to be able to do a lot more than any of us can do individually.”

