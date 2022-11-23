InnoTec TSS AG's (FRA:TSS) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

InnoTec TSS (FRA:TSS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 11%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to InnoTec TSS' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for InnoTec TSS

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for InnoTec TSS is:

13% = €11m ÷ €83m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

InnoTec TSS' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, InnoTec TSS seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 15%. For this reason, InnoTec TSS' five year net income decline of 19% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

So, as a next step, we compared InnoTec TSS' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 16% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about InnoTec TSS''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is InnoTec TSS Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 85% (implying that 15% of the profits are retained), most of InnoTec TSS' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for InnoTec TSS by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, InnoTec TSS has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that InnoTec TSS certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into InnoTec TSS' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Stratec (ETR:SBS) investors are sitting on a loss of 33% if they invested a year ago

    The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that...

  • OCI (AMS:OCI) delivers shareholders impressive 34% CAGR over 3 years, surging 3.7% in the last week alone

    OCI N.V. ( AMS:OCI ) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that doesn't change the...

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About Best World International Limited (SGX:CGN) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 1.2% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Best World International (SGX:CGN). But if you pay...

  • Arizona State cruises past Grambling State in Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series

    Arizona State men's basketball defeats Grambling State by a final score of 80-49 on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Tempe. The Sun Devils improve to 5-1 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Insiders own 25% of BHG Retail REIT (SGX:BMGU) shares but private companies control 42% of the company

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of BHG Retail REIT ( SGX:BMGU ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Frankie Collins joins Pac-12 Networks after Arizona State’s impressive outing vs. Grambling State

    Arizona State student-athlete Frankie Collins joins Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and Jordan Kent following an 80-49 win for the Sun Devils against Grambling State on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Tempe. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Autodesk (ADSK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Autodesk Q3 fiscal '23 earnings conference call. On the line with me are Andrew Anagnost, our CEO; and Debbie Clifford, our CFO. You can find the earnings press release, slide presentation, and transcript of today's opening commentary on our investor relations website following this call.

  • Singapore October core inflation rises 5.1%, less than forecast

    Singapore's key consumer price gauge rose 5.1% in October, slightly less than forecast and below the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday, due to smaller increases in the prices of utilities, retail, other goods and services. The core inflation rate - the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 5.1% in October on a year-on-year basis, compared with 5.3% in September. Headline inflation came in at 6.7%, a drop from the 7.5% increment in September.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • Warren Buffett Bet $4.1 Billion on This Beaten-Down Tech Stock. Should You Follow Him?

    The legendary investor's holding company made a surprisingly big bet on this chipmaker in the third quarter.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing on April 21, 2021, with a reference price of $250 per share. For $10,000, you could have bought 26 shares of Coinbase on that very first trade. Coinbase's stock surged to $429.54 later that day, which would have temporarily boosted the value of your investment to nearly $11,300.

  • HP to lay off up to 6,000 workers as part of its restructuring plan

    HP Inc. will be cutting between 4,000 and 6,000 employees over the next three years as part of a restructuring plan, the tech giant announced Tuesday. The Palo Alto company is making the cuts as part of a larger restructuring effort to reduce costs and refocus its business, it said in a press release. The restructuring "will enable us to better serve our customers and drive long-term value creation by reducing our costs and reinvesting in key growth initiatives to position our business for the future," company CEO Enrique Lores said in the news release.

  • Waiting for a Breakaway? Oppenheimer Says These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Lead Gains

    Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Inflation was lower in the October print, but remains stubbornly high, while the Fed’s reactive interest rate policy is pushing up the price of capital, but has not yet constricted retail or other purchasing activity – or inflation. Other headwinds include continued bottlenecks in global supply chains, made worse by recurring COVID lockdown policies in China, and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. So, should investors stick to a de

  • FTX Collapse: Binance, Largest Crypto Exchange, Is Under Investigation

    The bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is pushing regulators to increase their scrutiny of the crypto space.

  • AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of February to...

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    Three top ones that investors will probably eventually regret not buying at their current prices are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Enbridge's dividend currently clocks in at a 6.4% yield. With its stock price recently around $40 a share, it trades at about 10 times cash flow.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Be a Lifeline In a Recession

    Dividend checks that keep on coming in good markets and bad are exactly what you'll want if the economy takes a tumble.

  • Binance's CEO Sows Doubt in Crypto Rival Coinbase and Digital Asset Manager Grayscale – Then Backtracks

    Changpeng Zhao quickly deleted a tweet that called the companies' disclosures into question.

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.