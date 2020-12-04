Innovaccer Launches COVID-19 Command Center to Help Healthcare Organizations Manage Their COVID-19 Operations

The intelligence center helps organizations manage their COVID-19 operations and resources to optimize patient care with actionable insights.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, announced the launch of its COVID-19 Command Center to assist healthcare organizations in optimizing their COVID-19 operations. The solution provides real-time insights and predictions into patient and resource status and helps organizations adjust to their fluctuating demands.

Innovaccer helps healthcare organizations build a network of intelligence while sitting on top of systems of records to provide enterprise-wide insights and improve efficiencies in financial, operational, and clinical outcomes.

Innovaccer's COVID-19 Command Center provides a unified information hub for users to manage their COVID-19 resources by integrating data from Electronic Health Records (EHRs), supply chains, human resources, and financial systems.

Dashboards on the solution provide real-time monitoring of bed capacity, medication inventory, staffing plans, PPE supplies, and other critical resources. It also automatically generates CDC-compliant reports on these resources and gives an up-to-date detailed overview of the consumption rates at each facility.

The plug-and-play integrations of the Command Center provide 360-degree visibility into all COVID-19 operations and a system-wide overview of daily and total year-to-date COVID-19 cases. Its descriptive pandemic population maps allow continuous tracking of cases across the region and the entire network.

Additionally, the solution enables healthcare organizations to take full control of their COVID-19 management activities by furnishing them with smart analytics and forecasting capabilities and action plans based on detailed analyses of COVID-19 trends and resources. The COVID-19 Command Center provides visibility of their caseloads, inventory, and resource requirements to more accurately predict upcoming demands.

"The need for visibility across the network has never been more crucial than during these pandemic times. Healthcare organizations are struggling to gain an edge with visibility into their patients, resources, and facilities," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "With our COVID-19 Command Center, we aim to solve this problem by providing them with true transparency and in-depth visibility across their networks, operations, and patients. Our solution is built to support the digital transformation of their COVID-19 operations and to help them care as one."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

