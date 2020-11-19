Innovate Next Summit Will Bring Together Global Leaders To Explore The Ideas And Technologies Transforming Healthcare

·5 min read

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and American University President Sylvia Mathews Burwell to Keynote Virtual Event Hosted by Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Leerink and SPD Silicon Valley Bank

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group today announced Innovate Next, a new virtual summit on January 7, 2021, convening executives and investors from across the globe to discuss the most pressing topics and innovative solutions transforming healthcare.

Silicon Valley Bank logo. (PRNewsFoto/Silicon Valley Bank)
Silicon Valley Bank logo. (PRNewsFoto/Silicon Valley Bank)

The event will be hosted by SVB Financial Group entities Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), healthcare investment bank SVB Leerink, and SPD Silicon Valley Bank (SSVB), SVB's joint venture bank in China. Together, these three firms' deep knowledge of the global healthcare and technology industries, financing trends and opportunities for investors will create the essential industry event to kick off the new year.

"We're thrilled to create a space where the world's leading voices at the intersection of healthcare and technology can come together to share their knowledge, advice and solutions at a time when collaboration is more important than ever," said Katherine Andersen, Head of Life Science and Healthcare Relationship Banking at Silicon Valley Bank. "SVB's extensive network of global life science and healthcare companies and investors provides a unique opportunity for participants to learn and discuss the current trends impacting the space and what they can expect to see in the upcoming year."

The Innovate Next agenda will feature keynotes from Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Medical Correspondent for CNN, and Sylvia Mathews Burwell, President of American University and the 22nd Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services (2014 to 2017), in addition to panels and breakout sessions with change-makers from the world's most pioneering companies and institutions. For example, one session will address rapid vaccine development and the implications for clinical trials in a post-COVID-19 world with Peter Marks, Director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) division at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Geoff Porges, Director of Therapeutics Research and Senior Research Analyst at SVB Leerink.

Jim Kelly, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equity Research at SVB Leerink said, "Innovate Next provides healthcare leaders a front row seat to key insights on clinical developments, regulatory changes, commercialization dynamics, and much more. The unique perspectives discussed will allow those who are developing and commercializing innovative products and services to continue to define the future of healthcare."

Sample session topics include:

  • The outcome of the 2020 election and its impact on the markets, access to healthcare, valuations, commercialization and the Affordable Care Act

  • Healthcare's K-shaped recovery post-COVID-19

  • The long-term effects of the pandemic on mental health, telemedicine and alternative care

  • The international landscape and market dynamics of cross-border business

  • The landscape for private and public fundraising, outlook on investing and exits

  • Organizational challenges and opportunities, building successful and diverse management teams and advisory boards and focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion

Attendance at Innovate Next is by invitation-only, but investors and executives may request an invite and view the agenda and speakers at events.svb.com/innovatenext.

The Innovate Next Advisory Board comprises a diverse team with some of healthcare's most prominent founders and thought leaders. Members include:

About SVB Financial Group
For more than 35 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com.

About SVB Leerink
SVB Leerink is a leading investment bank, specializing in healthcare and life sciences. The firm's knowledge, experience and focus enable it to help its clients define and achieve their strategic, capital markets and investment objectives. SVB Leerink partners with companies that develop and commercialize innovative products and services that are defining the future of healthcare. SVB Leerink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, please visit www.svbleerink.com.

About SPD Silicon Valley Bank
Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SPD Silicon Valley Bank (SSVB) is a joint venture between Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. ("SPDB" SSE: 600000) and Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB" NASDAQ: SIVB (SVB Financial Group)). SSVB is the first technology and innovation bank in China serving as an independent legal entity. It is also the first Sino-US joint venture bank. SSVB's mission is to "increase our clients' probability of success" by providing unique financial products and services to the technology and innovation industry and redefining the banking experience for innovation companies of all sizes. SSVB aims to create the "Innovation Ecosystem" and strives to be the most sought-after bank for China's innovation economy. Target clients include those in the hardware, software, Internet, mobile, consumer technology, life science, biotechnology and cleantech sectors. Learn more at www.spd-svbank.com/en/.

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW, 硅谷银行, 硅谷银行金融集团, and the chevron device are trademarks, separately and in combination, of SVB Financial Group in China, Hong Kong, and elsewhere, and are used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group.

SPD, SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK, and 发银行有限公司 are trademarks, separately and in combination, of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, Ltd. in China, and are used under license.

SPD Silicon Valley Bank is a Sino-U.S. joint-venture bank of Silicon Valley Bank, the California bank subsidiary and commercial banking operation of SVB Financial Group, and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovate-next-summit-will-bring-together-global-leaders-to-explore-the-ideas-and-technologies-transforming-healthcare-301176869.html

SOURCE Silicon Valley Bank

Latest Stories

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Fox & Friends guest compares holiday coronavirus restrictions to 'separation of families'

    Fox & Friends chatted about Americans' impending "revolt" against the "separation of families" -- but not the family separation crisis that has remained unsolved for the past two years.Over the past few weeks, medical experts around the country have warned Americans against having big gatherings this holiday season as COVID-19 case numbers break new records, with some officials putting express limits on how many people can gather in one private residence. But to Fox Business' Charles Payne, the real problem is the "isolation" that comes with these restrictions -- none of which exceed a limit of 10 people in a home. It's essentially the "separation of families," Payne continued, with host Steve Doocy agreeing. "Politicians don't care," host Brian Kilmeade chimed in.> Fox's Charles Payne on Thanksgiving: "One of the big, overarching stories with all of this has been the isolation story, the separation of families ... The notion that you're gonna come to my house and count how many people are there, that is separation of families." > > pic.twitter.com/OdYDM9FSau> > -- The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020Payne's choice of words is interesting considering family separation at the border split thousands of children from their parents over the past few years. And unlike the family separation brought about by an effort to slow the spread of a deadly disease, for at least 666 children, their separation may be permanent. Editor's note: This story has been updated.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • US drops case against ex-Mexican general after pressure

    The United States on Wednesday dropped a high-profile drug trafficking and money laundering case against a former Mexican defense secretary, an extraordinary reversal that followed an intense pressure campaign from Mexico. The full scope of Mexico’s pressure was not clear and officials were vague about what led them to drop charges in a case they celebrated as a major breakthrough just last month, when federal agents nabbed retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos in Los Angeles. Two officials, one Mexican and one American, said Mexico's tactics involved threatening to expel the Drug Enforcement Administration's regional director and agents unless the U.S. dropped the case.

  • Navalny files defamation suit against Kremlin over spying claims

    Alexei Navalny is suing the Kremlin over claims that the Russian opposition leader has been working hand in hand with the US intelligence. Mr Navalny, who spent weeks in a coma after a nerve agent poisoning, said on Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov over his remarks about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the CIA. “I don’t typically sue propagandists... but the important thing here is that Peskov is not merely a person whose job is to spread lies. He is a deputy chief of presidential staff,” Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post, calling Mr Peskov a “mustachioed liar.” Mr Peskov on Tuesday refused to comment on the lawsuit against him. The 44-year-old opposition leader who ran an impressive campaign across Russia before he was barred from running for president in 2018 fell suddenly ill on a plane from Siberia to Moscow in August and spent three weeks in a coma before recovering. Several European laboratories independently confirmed that Mr Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok which was used in the 2018 attack on former Soviet spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Mr Navalny has pointed the finger at President Vladimir Putin as the only person who could have ordered the Novichok attack. The European Union last month imposed sanctions on six top Russian officials and a chemical research centre over the Navalny poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack and vowed to slap European officials with visa bans in retaliation. The original claim about Mr Navalny’s alleged ties to the US intelligence was made by Russian parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin who accused Mr Navalny of being a CIA spy. Mr Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, mentioned the allegations in September, claiming that Mr Navanly works with “CIA specialists” who “put in his mouth everything that he says.” President Putin’s most formidable foe, Mr Navalny was discharged from a Berlin hospital in September and remains in Germany to continue his treatment. He has vowed to return to Russia as soon as he has made a full recovery.

  • Republican Senator Loeffler to debate Democratic challenger Warnock in Georgia December 6

    U.S. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has agreed to debate Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in December, her spokesman said Tuesday, setting up a face-off in one of a pair of runoff races that will decide control of the Senate. Warnock had challenged Loeffler to meet him in three televised debates ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election. Both of Georgia's Senate seats are in play in the January runoff, which was triggered by state law after no candidate reached 50% in the first round of voting Nov. 3.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Rights group condemns Iraq for execution of IS-linked men

    A prominent rights group condemned Iraq on Tuesday for the mass execution of 21 people, some with suspected links to the Islamic State group, who had been convicted on terrorism charges. The prisoners were hanged Monday in Nasiriyah Central Prison in southern Iraq, according to a semi-official provincial news site. There was no official confirmation of the executions by the Iraqi government and the judiciary has not issued a statement.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Canadian indigenous group to invest up to C$1 billion in Keystone oil pipeline

    Keystone XL (KXL) would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest. The investment by Natural Law Energy, a coalition of five First Nations, comes with KXL construction well underway in Canada.

  • Judge skeptical of Trump lawsuit in Pennsylvania

    RUDY GIULIANI: "May it please the court... my name is Rudolph Giuliani and I'm here on behalf of the... the plaintiffs." Rudy Giuliani, who is spearheading President Donald Trump's legal fight to block President-elect Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of Pennsylvania, claimed at a hearing in federal court on Tuesday in Williamsport that allowed remote access to live audio... GIULIANI: "Fraudulent!" ...that there was not only voting fraud in Pennsylvania, but that it was nationwide, offering no evidence to back up that claim. GIULIANI: "The best description of this situation is it's a widespread nationwide, uh, voter fraud, of which this is a part." Lawyers representing several Pennsylvania counties in the lawsuit called Giuliani's claims "disgraceful." PENNSYLVANIA LAWYER MARK ARONCHICK: "I don't think that Mr. Giuliani has even read Judge Ranjan's opinion or even understands it... Mr. Giuliani is talking about another case, some invented case, some fantasy world case. But the case before your honor, they removed all of those allegations. Gone... I mean, this is... This... this just is, is disgraceful in an American courtroom of any place." Despite Giuliani's sweeping claims, the Pennsylvania lawsuit -- which initially included claims that Trump campaign observers were denied access to ballot counting -- narrowed the case to focus on an allegation that some voters were improperly allowed to fix or "cure" their ballots. GIULIANI: "As far as we're concerned your honor, those ballots could've been from Mickey Mouse." The judge in the case appeared skeptical of the request to block officials from certifying the vote, saying that halting certification would effectively disenfranchise all voters in Pennsylvania. U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE MATTHEW BRANN: "At bottom, you are asking this court to invalidate more than 6.8 million votes, which we just heard about from counsel, thereby disenfranchising every single voter in the Commonwealth. Can you tell me how this result can possibly be justified?" The judge indicated he would not immediately rule on the case, and as it unfolded, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruled in a separate lawsuit that the elections board in Philadelphia acted reasonably in keeping Trump campaign observers 15 feet away from counting tables, rejecting an appeal from Trump's campaign.

  • Trump news – live: President blames media for covering up US Covid success as record numbers die

    Follow the latest updates

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • Fox News panel erupts at a liberal guest for saying it's 'not time to joke' about COVID-19 as US deaths near 250,000

    After mocking new COVID-19 restrictions and trading memes with the panel, Fox News' Pete Hegseth said, "People ignore them, as they should."

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

    AL-NUKHAIB, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday. Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. Iraqi and Saudi officials including the Saudi ambassador to Iraq toured the site on Wednesday.

  • Giuliani formally asks federal judge to give Pennsylvania's electors to Trump

    Rudy Giuliani, representing President Trump's campaign, asked a federal judge Wednesday to declare Trump the winner in Pennsylvania, a state President-elect Joe Biden won by about 82,000 votes. Giuliani amended the campaign's court filing for a second time, seeking to put back in complaints Trump's previous legal team had removed Sunday about how close Trump's observers had been allowed during ballot counting. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had unanimously rejected that claim Tuesday, a decision the Trump new campaign's filing stridently criticized.Trump's campaign, Giuliani wrote, wants U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann to order that "the results of the 2020 presidential general election are defective and providing for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors," with the ultimate goal of "Trump being declared the winner of the legal votes cast in Pennsylvania in the 2020 general election, and, thus, the recipient of Pennsylvania's electors." Biden won 306 electoral votes, meaning that if Pennsylvania's 20 electors were somehow moved into Trump's column, he would still have more than the 270 he needs to become president. Trump's campaign continues to pursue losing lawsuits in several states, but since it hasn't been able to prove fraud and can't disqualify enough ballots to reverse any states, Trump and Giuliani are "pivoting instead to a goal that appears equally unattainable: delaying a final count long enough to cast doubt on Biden's decisive victory," The Washington Post reports.Stalling certification long enough so GOP lawmakers can pick electors "appears impossible," since "it is against the law in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin law gives no role to the legislature in choosing presidential electors, and there is little public will in other states to pursue such a path," the Post reports. "Behind the thin legal gambit is what several Trump advisers say is his real goal: sowing doubt in Biden's victory with the president's most ardent supporters," raising money for his new PAC, and "keeping alive his prospects for another presidential run in 2024."More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.

  • Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons

    Less than a week after the announcement of a revised U.S. naturalization test that critics said is harder to pass, the Trump administration updated on Wednesday a policy that could make immigrants who already have lawful permanent resident (LPR) status ineligible for citizenship.