How Innovative is Appian?

Organic innovation is hard enough. Creating products that help usher in entirely new categories is rare. The most innovative companies do both to disrupt incumbents and unleash massive wealth for early investors. Is Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), which 20 years ago helped pioneer effective visual software programming, that sort of multibagger in the making? Not if you're looking at returns over the past year.

Talk about an ugly chart. And yet total revenue was up 36% to $217.1 million over the trailing 12 months ended on Sept. 30. Why should you care about that? Because analysts are calling for Appian to generate $222.2 million in revenue for all of 2018. A mere 10% year-over-year bump in Q4 revenue would allow the company to hit that mark.

The last time Appian's top line grew that slowly was the first quarter of fiscal 2017,when professional services still accounted for the majority of its revenue. Today long-term subscriptions are driving growth. Anyone poking around Appian's roster of customer success stories using its "low-code" visual programming platform won't be surprised by that. Customers who try Appian tend to love it and stick with it.

Regardless, there are sure to be bumps for Appian investors along the road to greater returns. Competition is just one of the potential stumbling blocks. Analyst firm Gartner (NYSE: IT) identifies 18 companies besides Appian operating in the Intelligent Business Process Management marketplace with Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) ranked as a visionary leader and Appian as Gartner's choice for tops in execution.

Ambitious, effective innovation will be required for continued gains in this tough category, so it's worth understanding how effective Appian's R&D efforts have been to date, and whether we have reason to expect even better results in the future. Let's go under the hood and apply my four-question test.

Revisiting the innovation test

You may remember that I created the innovation test as a means of understanding the quality of engineering efforts when making a complex product with rule-breaking potential. Here are the four core categories and the questions within: