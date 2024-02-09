Innovative army recruitment project will be launched in Lviv

A pilot recruitment project for the Ukrainian army will be launched in Lviv in the next few weeks, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Telegram on Feb. 9.

Recruiters will provide information on vacancies, career counseling, and conduct guidance tests, as well as accompany candidates on their way to appointment to the chosen position in the army.

It is also specified that the first such center will be located in the Lviv Administrative Service Center.

The project will be implemented in joint cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and the Lviv City Council. The main goal is to build a transparent and effective model of recruitment.

Read also: Political scientist describes ‘classic’ mistakes made by Ukrainian authorities in drafting mobilization bill

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine