Innovative B2B medical platform Medwish gears up for global Makeshift hospitals
HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong' first makeshift hospital at the Asia World-Expo, started operations on Aug 1, and had partnered with Medwish.com as key supplier. Medwish is an innovative B2B medical platform dedicated to empowering hospitals worldwide via offering order financing, hospital equipment/furniture, and medical products development.
"They do it very fast, no matter response or bulk production, Hydraulic beds are what we need," a Procurement specialist from makeshift hospital says about Medwish.
In October, a group of people from Hong Kong makeshift hospital visited Medwish's product experience center. Over there, they were totally immersed in a hospital- like 'showroom' with 'General ward', 'Operation room', 'Emergency room', 'OBGYN room' and was impressed by the unique products experience. The variety of products, short lead time, and well-established after-sales service system had led to a final deal between Hong Kong Makeshift hospital and Medwish, which included purchasing products ranging from Hydraulic hospital beds specially designed for Makeshift hospital's 800+ wards to Hydraulic stretchers.
"Medwish is more than a pure medical supplier, we are building the platform into a medical ecosystem. At present, our business scope Including the procurement of medical equipment, financial credits, AR technology, and City partners. At the same time, we maintain close cooperation with strong third-party partners as BV, SGS, FEDEX, DHL covering service as Quality Inspection, Insurance & logistics," says Fola Wu, CEO of Medwish.com.
By Nov. 2020, Medwish has displayed nearly 10,000 medical SKUs from 400 merchants on the website and it has served 1500 hospitals in about 130 countries including Almana Gen. Hospital in Saudia Arabia, CMH hospital in Pakistan, Cormed hospital in South Africa, Clinica sorridente in Mozambique, Kairuki Hospital in Tanzania, Moscati hospital in Mexico, and Clinica sinais vitais in Colombia. For financing service, Medwish has granted 70 hospitals with credits of up to $20 million in the use of order financing.
"We aim to make medical care easier and help more hospitals to fight against Coronavirus, and Medwish is fully prepared," Fola seems poised and determined.
Website: www.medwish.com
SOURCE Jiangsu Medwish Network Technology Co. Ltd