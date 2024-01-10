Innovative companies place focus on the growth of women's sports at CES
Scripps Sports has a deal with the National Women's Soccer League and WNBA and plans to continue to increase visibility in all women's sports. Ryan Ketcham reports.
Scripps Sports has a deal with the National Women's Soccer League and WNBA and plans to continue to increase visibility in all women's sports. Ryan Ketcham reports.
The deal is the largest in NBA history by total value.
Yahoo sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Rohan Nadkarni from Sports illustrated to talk about Ja Morant’s season-ending shoulder injury and to debate who the best 4th team in each conference is.
There is no magic number of days it takes to create a habit. But experts say it's possible with some patience.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Scoop up a cozy puffer for only $60, from $248!
The Amazon-owned livestreaming platform will cut 35% of its staff, or roughly 500 employees, Bloomberg reports, and will announce the reduction as early as this week. Twitch did not immediately respond to TechCrunch's request for comment. Shortly after Twitch co-founder and longtime CEO Emmett Shear handed the reigns to its now-CEO Dan Clancy, the company laid off 400 employees.
Treasure Financial has laid off 14 employees, the fintech startup confirmed to TechCrunch today. The move affected some 60% to 70% of the company, according to multiple sources familiar with internal operations. Sam Strasser, founder and CEO of Treasure Financial, told TechCrunch that “a need to streamline our operations and align our workforce with our current strategic goals and financial realities” drove the decision.
Stairs and curbs are the bane of many a delivery bot, and generally the solution has been to avoid them. CEO Choi Jin explained that the company, short for "mobile innovation," developed the technology over a few years at Hyundai but only spun out last year.
A small EV with a solar panel in the roof, who could ask for more?
OrCam's latest product is an app that not only reduces background noise in conversations but helps you focus on the voices of people speaking around you.
Intel is building a new line of chips to bring AI to future cars and trucks.
Quora is back at it, raising funding for the first time in nearly seven years. The questions and answers website nabbed $75 million from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), which will be used to power the growth of Poe, Quora's AI chat platform. What makes Quora's AI chatbots different from the rest of the pack?
A rogue post from the SEC's official X account said bitcoin ETFs had been approved. The regulator said the tweet was the result of a "compromised" account."
Real estate services giant Fidelity National Financial has confirmed hackers stole data on 1.3 million of its customers during a November cyberattack that knocked the company offline for a week. The filing did not say what specific customer data was stolen, but said FNF is providing credit monitoring and identity theft services to affected customers, suggesting that the stolen customer information was personal or sensitive in nature. FNF said it "contained" the cyberattack on November 26 following a week-long outage that virtually froze all of the company and much of its subsidiaries' operations.
More than 243,000 fans of this beauty bargain can't be wrong.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account has been hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch on Tuesday afternoon. The post, shown in a screenshot below, was up for about 30 minutes, causing a number of news outlets and online personalities to report that the SEC granted approval for the highly anticipated spot bitcoin ETFs.
Qualcomm's keynote, which will detail more about what’s new for its anticipated AI-powered chip, will happen on January 10 at 5pm ET.
"Sun Seekers" author Rachel McRady on the diagnosis that changed her family.