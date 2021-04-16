- By GF Value





The stock of Innovative Food Holdings (OTCPK:IVFH, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $0.3305 per share and the market cap of $11.6 million, Innovative Food Holdings stock shows every sign of being possible value trap. GF Value for Innovative Food Holdings is shown in the chart below.





Innovative Food Holdings Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

The reason we think that Innovative Food Holdings stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 1, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here. Furthermore, Innovative Food Holdings has an Altman Z-score of 0.15, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Story continues

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Innovative Food Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.35, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Innovative Food Holdings at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Innovative Food Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of Innovative Food Holdings over the past years:

Innovative Food Holdings Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Innovative Food Holdings has been profitable 6 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $54.2 million and loss of $0.181 a share. Its operating margin of -8.44% in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Innovative Food Holdings's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Innovative Food Holdings over the past years:

Innovative Food Holdings Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Innovative Food Holdings is 15.5%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -24.6%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Innovative Food Holdings's ROIC is -35.13 while its WACC came in at 2.30. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Innovative Food Holdings is shown below:

Innovative Food Holdings Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

In short, The stock of Innovative Food Holdings (OTCPK:IVFH, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. To learn more about Innovative Food Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

