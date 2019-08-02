How innovative Hong Kong protesters are using lasers, traffic cones and parkour in battle with police

Protesters drag cones to block traffic on a busy road in the centre of the city - REUTERS

In her pink top and billowy skirt there is little outward sign that Diana, 24, spends her weekends executing inventive, eye-catching protest tactics on the frontlines of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

Millions of young people have taken to the streets all summer to fight for the city’s freedoms in the face of growing repression from China.

In increasingly chaotic clashes, the protesters at the frontline bring with them a variety of homespun tools to confound highly-trained riot police backed by extensive surveillance capabilities.

During the week Diana - not her real name - taps furiously on her phone chatting with fellow frontline activists about new ways to stay one step ahead of the authorities.

Hong Kong protestors are on another level. Here they’re using lasers to avoid facial recognition cameras. A cyber war against Chinese artificial intelligence. pic.twitter.com/t1hIczr5Go — Alessandra (@alessabocchi) July 31, 2019

Green laser-pointers are a must-have, shone at police cameras to prevent protesters’ faces from being captured - any who are identified risk a 10-year prison sentence for rioting - or target officers’ eyes.

Last weekend, as clashes between protesters and police descended into pandaemonium, Diana swung the beam to-and-fro to direct the pace of charges and retreats.

“I don’t know why, I just had the idea,” she said.

Effective protesting is all about “having a team of people,” said Brian, 20, who also declined to give his real name for fear of arrest.

One group, protesters explained, distracts police with the lasers or other bright lights so a second team can counter-attack. A third group leads changes to the formation and a fourth at the rear keeps spirits high by drumming and shouting slogans, while scouts and runners pass supplies and news between different frontlines.

Some protesters trained in parkour scale overpasses to assess the situation on the ground or drop objects to deter police.

Others work together to snuff out tear-gas, swiftly dropping traffic cones over the smoking canisters then pouring water into them through the nozzle.

This is a dangerous business, drawing giant blisters on protesters' arms and gasps on widely-shared social media clips.

To stymie facial recognition, demonstrators also spray paint surveillance cameras or unfurl umbrellas around groups in action – for instance, when they are removing metal street gates or bus stop sign poles to erect barriers to block police and indicate safe zones for protesters.

When they head home, protesters leave behind cash at subway stations to avoid being tracked through their public transport cards.

“We’re just private citizens – our abilities are not better than the police,” said Brian, one of the protesters who stormed the legislative building in early July. “They have full professional gear that is many times better than ours…so we can only find other methods, like using the lasers or strong lights, to make it harder for them to target us.”

As the movement continues with more rallies planned this weekend, many demonstrators have also upgraded their makeshift gear – gone are thin face masks and surfboards that were “useless” against police batons and giant riot shields, said Diana.