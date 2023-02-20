Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) drops to US$2.4b and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another US$18k

The recent price decline of 3.6% in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:IIPR) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$192k worth of shares at an average price of US$96.01 in the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$174k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Alan Gold for US$98k worth of shares, at about US$97.79 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$86.76. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Alan Gold was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Alan Gold bought 2.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$96.01. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Innovative Industrial Properties Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Innovative Industrial Properties insiders own about US$35m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Innovative Industrial Properties Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Innovative Industrial Properties insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Innovative Industrial Properties insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Innovative Industrial Properties you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

