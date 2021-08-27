Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. Take, for example, the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) share price, which skyrocketed 447% over three years. It's also good to see the share price up 31% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Innovative Industrial Properties

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Innovative Industrial Properties was able to grow its EPS at 104% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 76% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 58.14, the market remains optimistic.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Innovative Industrial Properties' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Innovative Industrial Properties the TSR over the last 3 years was 506%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Innovative Industrial Properties shareholders have gained 96% (in total) over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. That gain actually surpasses the 82% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Innovative Industrial Properties better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Innovative Industrial Properties you should know about.

Of course Innovative Industrial Properties may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

