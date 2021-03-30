Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $174.06 per share and the market cap of $4.2 billion, Innovative Industrial Properties stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Innovative Industrial Properties is shown in the chart below.


Because Innovative Industrial Properties is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 46.5% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Innovative Industrial Properties has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.92, which which ranks better than 90% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Innovative Industrial Properties is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Innovative Industrial Properties is fair. This is the debt and cash of Innovative Industrial Properties over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Innovative Industrial Properties has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $116.9 million and earnings of $3.22 a share. Its operating margin is 59.66%, which ranks better than 68% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Innovative Industrial Properties is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Innovative Industrial Properties over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Innovative Industrial Properties is 46.5%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 173.7%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Innovative Industrial Properties's ROIC was 7.53, while its WACC came in at 11.36. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Innovative Industrial Properties is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 99% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Innovative Industrial Properties stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

