Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tokyo Games
Team USA athletes will be able to stay comfortable at the opening ceremony thanks to special technology.
Team USA athletes will be able to stay comfortable at the opening ceremony thanks to special technology.
"We all should feel comfortable with who we are in our own skin," Phelps told CNN. "But I think sports should all be played on an even playing field."
In the latest 7-round mock draft from Giants Wire, Big Blue addresses their OL problem and land a new QB to compete with Daniel Jones.
"You guys deserve the best. So I got you a little something."
The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport's national governing body, subject to review and recommendation by an NCAA committee to the Board of Governors. When there is no national governing body, that sport’s international federation policy would be in place.
NBC's broadcasting teams for figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding had been expected to be in Beijing.
Team LGBTQ+, an informal coalition of the world's out athletes, looks to make history at this year's Winter Olympics, where records are already being broken.View Entire Post ›
Fans were ruthless.
Virtual interviews for the Vikings' general manager position are continuing this week. There is an elephant in those Zooms, a conundrum that hovers over the organization and cannot be pushed aside to a later date. It might not be the first question posed to candidates, but somewhere in the first half-hour of those conversations between the search committee and GM hopefuls, the topic must be ...
South Africa head coach Mark Boucher faces charges which could result in his dismissal, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Thursday.
Some respect between Bill and Sean:
“Everyone knows Michigan’s one of the very best teams in the country,” Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson said.
Sha’Carri Richardson is ready to move on from her past and wishes her haters would too. The track and field athlete had a rough season […]
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested earlier this week after being naked in public outside of a preschool in Florida and then attacking police officers that attempted to intervene. Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, McDowell’s mentor and high school football coach, Reggie Wynns, says McDowell told him he remembers [more]
At the Australian Open, Amanda Anisimova, a former teenage American phenom, upset Belinda Bencic to advance to a match with Naomi Osaka.
Emma Raducanu still “has a lot to learn”, said her defeated first-round opponent Sloane Stephens, who sounded aggrieved at the way Raducanu had challenged her verbally at the start of their first-round match.
Wizards star Bradley Beal has a standing offer on a four-year, likely $181,301,299 max contract extension.
Naomi Osaka avoids stepping on the lines and the Melbourne logo at the Australian Open, she told reporters after her first-round match.
Rasheed Wallace will not be with the Tigers in an in-person capacity this season, according to coach Penny Hardaway.
Odell Beckham Jr. reacted to being hit with another drug test after his big game in the Rams' win over the Cardinals
Johnny Davis just became the first division one player to accomplish this feat since 2002.