An Innovative Method for Treating Liver Cancer Sets the Stage to Test on Prostate and Brain Cancers

Researchers have discovered a minimally invasive, pain-free form of radiation that is significantly boosting survival rates

Everyone knows radiation kills tumors. Yet traditional radiation can also cause serious side effects. But what if a treatment could minimize those side effects? TheraSphere Y-90 Glass Microspheres is doing just that. This minimally invasive form of radiation targets blood flow that normally feeds tumors. “We essentially have taken one of the cancer’s biggest strengths and used that against it,” says Peter Pattison, president of interventional oncology, peripheral interventions, at Boston Scientific, the medical device company based in Marlborough, Mass., that manufactures TheraSphere.

This remarkable innovation received FDA approval for the treatment of HCC earlier this year. Now, the Boston Scientific team is exploring how TheraSphere might be used to treat other types of tumors.

