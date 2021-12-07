Innovative partnership battling domestic violence to be honored

For the past several years, domestic violence advocates have been responding to calls alongside Cincinnati police in an attempt to serve survivors in ways law enforcement and the legal system have struggled to do.

But the leaders of the program wanted to ensure it was working. They also wanted proof of their success. University of Cincinnati researchers have been analyzing in-depth data from the program for years now and publishing reports.

On Tuesday, the Center for Clinical and Translational Science and Training at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is recognizing this partnership among Women Helping Women, the Cincinnati Police Department and the UC School of Criminal Justice with an Advocacy, Partnership and Research Award.

Kristin Shrimplin is president and CEO of Women Helping Women, a nonprofit that focuses on crisis intervention of gender-based violence that includes sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking. The nonprofit created Dvert, a domestic violence response team that works with police on the scene to offer support and services to the survivor.

"The Center for Clinical and Translational Science and Training is proud to honor the recipients of these awards each year as we highlight the dedicated people in our communities and our academic health center who contribute to creating a healthier greater Cincinnati area all year round," officials said.

The Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team (Dvert) went on more than 950 calls last year.

In October, The Enquirer reported on how the program works, who it helps, how it fits into national calls for police reform and how it is rapidly expanding in the region.

The UC research project is scheduled to be in place for at least another two years. The information it has gathered already is invaluable according to leadership at Women Helping Women and the police department.

For example, it found that nearly 60% of the perpetrators that advocates encounter had a previous domestic violence arrest, but only 18% were ever convicted.

Paula Pierce, a survivor who was assisted by Dvert, said the real-time response of the advocate is what allowed her to get away from her abuser.

“If that lady hadn't have come that day, I believe he'd be right here," she said.

.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Innovative partnership battling domestic violence wins award