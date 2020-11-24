Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Launches Joint Marketing Venture with Planet Hunny, Inc. to Expand its Reach to the U.S. Latino community

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.
NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via InvestorWire) – Innovative Payment Solutions (“Innovative” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: IPSI), a U.S.-based fintech company building a 21st century digital payment solution, today announces the launch of a joint marketing venture with social marketing company Planet Hunny, Inc (“Planet Hunny”) to help expand the Company’s reach to the U.S.-based Latino community of 17 million people.

The joint marketing venture will leverage Planet Hunny’s influencers in order to reach specific Latin-American markets to expand Innovative’s access to Hispanic users and also will work toward the cross-pollination of all customers in Innovative’s network, introducing them to Planet Hunny.

Innovative brings to the joint marketing venture its extensive experience from the five years of its operations in Mexico, with over 2 million local users and a built-up fintech ecosystem in place that uses multiple devices in order to help meet the needs of both consumers and service providers.

Planet Hunny has established relationships with a variety of influencers and celebrities in sports, modeling and the pageantry world and is able to reach audiences of between 10 million and 20 million people in these niches, resulting in a scope of more than 35 million total users. Planet Hunny’s association with Being Latino, one of the nation's leading U.S. Hispanic social media marketing companies, should also be particularly invaluable, and it is expected that its influencer and celebrity force will act as a traffic generator for the Innovative platform and ecosystem through a joint collaboration and marketing campaign.

“We see a tremendous opportunity for Innovative to reach new users, including millennials and Gen Z, by entering into this relationship,” stated William Corbett, president and CEO of Innovative. “Planet Hunny’s network and marketing expertise will provide us with additional exposure to Latino communities while approaching vertical markets. We believe it is a perfect tool to reach more users and offer our services to targeted underbanked and unbanked Latin-American users. Planet Hunny has built a solid team of seasoned professionals with a strong advisory board. We are extremely excited about this engagement.”

“Planet Hunny is a believer in execution,” added Jeff Vanderpol, president and founder of Planet Hunny. “Our companies have identified multiple points where our interests are mutually aligned, and we view this engagement as beneficial to our respective business models. Innovative will be our major fintech client, and we are looking forward to leveraging our expertise, merging our efforts and serving the unbanked/underbanked communities together.”

About Planet Hunny

Planet Hunny is a content platform that aggregates content from social influencers and affiliate partners to create a unique discovery experience for users. The company is also building a powerful database with new insights and trends daily, while creating a formidable customization “mirror” of user preferences based on the ultimate data analytics to offer products and services reflecting user desires. Planet Hunny is a proud Host Channel Partner of Being Latino – the No.2 most engaging branded content publisher in the U.S. on Facebook year-to-date. (http://www.Hunny.io/)

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (“Innovative”) strives to offer cutting-edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers. Innovative’s ecosystem will span multiple devices, such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications and POS terminals, offering alternative payment methods, including money remittance, to meet the needs of consumers and service providers. (https://www.innovatepaysolve.com)

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statement of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should" or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding expanding the Company’s reach to the U.S.-based Latino community of 17 million people; Planet Hunny’s association with Being Latino being particularly invaluable; Being Latino’s influencer and celebrity force acting as a traffic generator for the Innovative platform and ecosystem; the opportunity for the Company to reach new users, including millennials and Gen Z, by entering into the relationship; and Planet Hunny being a perfect tool to reach more users and offer the Company’s services to targeted underbanked and unbanked Latin-American users. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to leverage Planet Hunny’s influencers to expand the Company’s reach to the U.S.-based Latino community of 17 million people; our ability to use Planet Hunny’s association with Being Latino to generate traffic for the Company’s platform and ecosystem; our ability to use Planet Hunny’s network and marketing expertise to reach new users, including millennials and Gen Z; the contribution of Planet Hunny to reaching more users and offer the Company’s services to targeted underbanked and unbanked Latin-American users; our ability to position the Company for future profitability; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the economies in California and Mexico; and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For investor inquiries, please call (818) 864-4004 or email: investors@innovatepaysolve.com.

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


