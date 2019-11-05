Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited's (HKG:399) Earnings Dropped -13%, Did Its Industry Show Weakness Too?

Examining how Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited (SEHK:399) is performing as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings. Below, I will run you through a simple sense check to build perspective on how Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech is doing by comparing its most recent earnings with its historical trend, in addition to the performance of its trade distributors industry peers.

Was 399's recent earnings decline worse than the long-term trend and the industry?

399 is loss-making, with the most recent trailing twelve-month earnings of -HK$260.3m (from 31 March 2019), which compared to last year has become more negative. However, the company's loss seem to be contracting over the medium term, with the five-year earnings average of -HK$297.1m. Each year, for the past five years 399 has seen an annual decline in revenue of -25%, on average. This adverse movement is a driver of the company's inability to reach breakeven.

Viewing growth from a sector-level, the HK trade distributors industry has been relatively flat in terms of earnings growth over the previous twelve months, settling down from a solid 20% over the past five. This growth is a median of profitable companies of 24 Trade Distributors companies in HK including China Strategic Holdings, Softpower International and E. Bon Holdings. This means any recent headwind the industry is enduring, it’s hitting Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech harder than its peers.

Given that Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech is not profitable, even if operating expenses (SG&A and one-year R&D) continues to fall at previous year’s rate of -4.9%, the company’s current cash level (HK$17m) will still be insufficient to cover its expenses in the upcoming year. This is not a great sign in terms of operations and cash management. Even though this is analysis is fairly basic, and Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech still can cut its overhead further, or open a new line of credit instead of issuing new equity shares, the outcome of this analysis still helps us understand how sustainable the Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech’s operation is, and when things may have to change.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. With companies that are currently loss-making, it is always hard to envisage what will happen in the future and when. The most insightful step is to examine company-specific issues Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech may be facing and whether management guidance has regularly been met in the past. I recommend you continue to research Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

