A ‘who’s who’ of innovators created this tech billionaire’s secluded Bay Area home: $35M

Sitting on 21 secluded acres near San Francisco, a French Country-style residence created by the co-founder of PeopleSoft is for sale for $35 million — and that includes a stunning 20-slot car barn.

With all of the retreat’s vast amenities, the property in Alamo, California, can be enjoyed by pets, children and adults alike. Alamo is about 28 miles east of San Francisco.

The main house spans more than 20,000 square feet. In all, the compound offers 10 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms.

Dubbed Fieldhaven by software billionaire David Duffield, the estate he took years to build features two guest houses, the 20-slot car barn, a kids’ designer treehouse accessed via 75-foot rope suspension bridge, a pair of pools, a cold-plunge pool, dog spa and aviary.

“A blending old-world charm, high-quality craftsmanship, and modern amenities, this property brings something for all,” the official property listing states.

An All-Star design team of innovators, architects and artists from around the world helped put together Duffield’s East Bay compound. Here’s are some of the highlights:

▪ Barbara Butler of San Francisco designed the whimsical tree house, which is accessed by a 75-foot suspension bridge.

▪ John Aiken, curator and aviary expert for the San Francisco Zoo, established the bird sanctuary for the Alamo estate

▪ San Francisco artists Mark Evans and Charley Brown painted murals and other objects throughout the compound.

▪ An Austrian blacksmith custom-made iron wine cellar door.

▪ Antique French limestone fireplaces from the 1700s

▪ A state-of-the-art solar field can power the entire estate.

A Compass real estate representative called it one of the most interesting estates in the Bay Area.

The “exquisite” custom car barn resembles a horse barn but accommodates more than 20 cars and provides lifts for easy access and maintenance, according to the listing. Next to the garage area, there is a kitchen and wine storage space. A 1,404-square-foot carriage house above the barn includes a kitchen, living space, bedroom and full bath.

The landscape of the quiet retreat has lush lawns, mature oak trees and wonderful stone walls. Outdoor amenities include an oversized pool with water slide, stone grotto kitchen and barbecue area, European fountains and statuary, pool baths and outdoor showers.

Duffield constructed the estate over a period of nearly four years at an investment of more than $135 million in 2012, according to listing agency Compass. In today’s market, it would cost about $250 million to duplicate the property, according to a compass representative.

A new buyer invested nearly $6 million in additional improvements to the property, such as a solar field for energy and upgrading the internal electronic engineering in the home.

Duffield sold the home in 2020 with the proceeds going to Maggie’s Fund, a no kill pet shelter in the East Bay established by his family in memory of his family’s dog, according to a Compass representative.

J. Taylor Crandall, a founder of the private-equity firm Oak Hill Capital, bought the home for $19 million in 2020, according to property records.

“Fieldhaven is a joy to visit,” listing agent Marilee Headen of Compass said in an email to the Sacramento Bee. “Every time I’m there, I discover a new detail that amazes me.”

Her co-listing agent is Taso Tzakos of Engle & Volkers.

Headen said Crandall is selling because he found a home that is closer to his children’s schools.

“He will miss the incredible amenities of the Alamo property, especially his car barn,” she added.

The home is secluded on 21 acres in the East Bay.

The car barn has room for 20 automobiles.