Innovent Biologics Announces FDA Approval of Pemazyre™ (Pemigatinib) as First Targeted Treatment for Adults with Previously Treated, Unresectable Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

SUZHOU, China, April 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent" or "the Company") (HKEX: 1801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Pemazyre™ (pemigatinib), a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test. Pemazyre is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for this indication, which was approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response (DOR). Continued approval may be contingent on verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

The FDA approval was based on data from the FIGHT-202 study, a multi-center, open-label, single-arm study that evaluated Pemazyre as a treatment for adults with cholangiocarcinoma. In patients harboring FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements (Cohort A), Pemazyre monotherapy resulted in an overall response rate of 36% (primary endpoint), and median DOR of 9.1 months (secondary endpoint). Warnings and precautions for Pemazyre include eye problems such as dry or inflamed eyes, inflamed cornea, increased tears and a disorder of the retina; high levels of phosphate in the blood; and, for women who are pregnant, a risk of harm to the unborn baby or loss of pregnancy.

The FDA granted Pemazyre Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of patients with previously treated advanced/metastatic or unresectable FGFR2 translocated cholangiocarcinoma. Additionally, the FDA granted Pemazyre Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma, and the New Drug Application (NDA) for Pemazyre was reviewed under the FDA's Priority Review program.

In December 2018, Innovent and Incyte entered into a strategic collaboration for three clinical-stage product candidates discovered and developed by Incyte, including pemigatinib (FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor). Under the terms of the agreement, Innovent has received the rights to develop and commercialize pemigatinib and two other assets in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. In March 2020, Innovent announced that the first patient was dosed in the pivotal registrational trial evaluating pemigatinib in patients with advanced cholangiocarcinoma in China.

About Cholangiocarcinoma

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare cancer that forms in the bile duct. It is classified based on its anatomical origin: intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) occurs in the bile duct inside the liver and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma occurs in the bile duct outside the liver. Patients with cholangiocarcinoma are often diagnosed at a late or advanced stage when the prognosis is poor. The incidence of cholangiocarcinoma varies regionally and ranges between 0.3-3.4 per 100,000 in North America and Europe. FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements occur almost exclusively in iCCA, where they are observed in 10-16% of patients. FGFRs play an important role in tumor cell proliferation and survival, migration and angiogenesis (the formation of new blood vessels). Activating fusions, rearrangements, translocations and gene amplifications in FGFRs are closely correlated with the development of various cancers.

About FIGHT-202

The FIGHT-202 Phase 2 multi-center, open-label, single-arm study (NCT02924376) evaluated the safety and efficacy of Pemazyre – a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor – in adult (age ≥18 years) patients with previously treated, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with documented FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement.

Patients were enrolled into one of three cohorts – Cohort A (FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements), Cohort B (other FGF/FGFR genetic alterations) or Cohort C (no FGF/FGFR genetic alterations). All patients received 13.5 mg Pemazyre orally once daily (QD) on a 21-day cycle (two weeks on/one week off) until radiological disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. The primary endpoint of FIGHT-202 was overall response rate (ORR) in Cohort A, assessed by independent review per RECIST v1.1. Secondary endpoints include ORR in Cohorts B, A plus B, and C; and duration of response (DOR). For more information about FIGHT-202, visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02924376.