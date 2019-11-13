Update: Innovent Biologics (HKG:1801) Stock Gained 33% In The Last Year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Innovent Biologics, Inc. (HKG:1801) share price is up 33% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 1.1% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Innovent Biologics isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Innovent Biologics saw its revenue grow by 516%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. The solid 33% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Innovent Biologics in some detail. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:1801 Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Innovent Biologics shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 33% over the last twelve months. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 5.1%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

