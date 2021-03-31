- By GF Value





The stock of Innoviva (NAS:INVA, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $11.89 per share and the market cap of $1.2 billion, Innoviva stock is estimated to be significantly undervalued. GF Value for Innoviva is shown in the chart below.





Innoviva Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Undervalued

Because Innoviva is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 17.9% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Innoviva has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.64, which ranks worse than 87% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Innoviva's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Innoviva over the past years:

Innoviva Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Undervalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Innoviva has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $336.8 million and earnings of $2.02 a share. Its operating margin is 95.35%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Innoviva is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Innoviva over the past years:

Story continues

Innoviva Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Undervalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Innoviva is 17.9%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 28.6%, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Innoviva's return on invested capital is 55.19, and its cost of capital is 5.01. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Innoviva is shown below:

Innoviva Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Undervalued

In short, the stock of Innoviva (NAS:INVA, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 75% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Innoviva stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

