Inogen: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) _ Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Goleta, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $74 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.8 million, or 27 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $308.5 million.

Inogen shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $51.59, an increase of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INGN

