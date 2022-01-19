Inotiv expansion includes $56 million purchase of genetic toxicology company

Inotiv Headquarters, Jan. 13, 2022 in West Lafayette.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Inotiv Inc, already with West Lafayette facilities worth about $20 million, is expanding, purchasing Integrated Laboratory Systems for $56 million and increasing the company's study of toxicology.

ILS operates out of two 50,000 square feet facilities, and the expansion of Inotiv's "safety assessment offerings" will immediately increase the company's scale of toxicology, according to Greg Beattie, Inotiv's CEO, as said in a press release.

"ILS will also provide additional capacity and growth opportunities for Inotiv," Beattie said. "This acquisition expands our in vivo and in vitro toxicology services, including the addition of significant pathology and toxicology expertise, and it extends our services into genomics, bioinformatics and computational toxicology. These capabilities broaden our market reach and create significant new cross-selling opportunities.”

ILS's president David Allen also offered his insights on how this purchase will benefit the field of toxicology services.

“We are very excited to become part of Inotiv,” Allen said in the release. “Our clients’ needs are evolving, and joining Inotiv allows us to collectively offer a comprehensive solution to our clients that we’ve lacked until today. We’re eager to join a team that will offer a full suite of IND-enabling pharmacology and toxicology studies.”

According to the release, the acquisition of ILS will provide clients will the following benefits:

Genetic toxicology testing, including mechanistic assays to address liability issues

Expert toxicologists to consult with clients to address genetic toxicology concerns

Expanded capacity for rodent toxicology studies

Government contracting expertise and infrastructure leverageable to other Inotiv services

Additional board-certified veterinary pathologists and board-certified toxicologists

Expertise in computational and in vitro approaches for predictive toxicology assessments

“Demand continues to be very strong for our toxicology services," John Sagartz, Inotiv's CSO said, "and the addition of ILS not only allows us to add capacity in significant strategic areas, it also adds industry-recognized thought leaders that will help us continue to expand our services and broaden our consultative problem-solving approach. We believe we will be able to expand the existing capacity at ILS and further build upon our infrastructure as we have done with previous acquisitions.”

In addition to all the previously listed benefits, Inotiv also noted that they expect to retain all currently existing ILS employees.

