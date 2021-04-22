Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Shines Bright in Summers Value Partners’ Q1 2021 Portfolio

Summers Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Summers Value Fund LP” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 17.5% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021, outperforming its e Russell 2000 benchmark that delivered a 12.9% return, but below the Russell Micro-Cap Index that had a 24.0% gain in the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Summers Value Partners, in their Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) and shared their insights on the company. Inotiv, Inc. is a West Lafayette, Indiana-based nonclinical and analytical services provider that currently has a $213.9 million market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, NOTV delivered a 56.26% return, extending its 12-month to 356.53%. As of April 21, 2021, the stock closed at $19.22 per share.

Here is what Summers Value Partners has to say about Inotiv, Inc. in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

"The biggest contributor in the first quarter was Inotiv (NOTV), which changed its name from Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) after its annual meeting in March. The stock price increased by 62% in the period as investors began to appreciate the company’s bright outlook. Inotiv announced a key executive hire in February with the addition of Greg Beattie as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Beattie joined Inotiv following a long tenure at Charles River Labs (CRL). Insiders continued to purchase the stock in the open market during the quarter, which we viewed favorably. It was widespread insider buying in 2020 that originally attracted us to the stock."

