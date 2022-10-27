Is Inotiv (NOTV) Stock Undervalued?

Headwaters Capital Management, an investment management company, released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund’s portfolio gained 1.6% net compared to a -3.4% decline for the Russell Mid Cap index. The portfolio’s outperformance in the third quarter was attributed to stock selection. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Headwaters Capital discussed stocks like Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Based in West Lafayette, Indiana, Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) is a drug discovery and development services provider that operates through Contract Research Services and Research Products segments. On October 25, 2022, Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock closed at $22.10 per share. One-month return of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) was 26.94% and its shares lost 52.11% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) has a market capitalization of $565.638 million.

"Top Contributor: Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) +76%. The portfolio’s top detractor from Q2 saw a strong rebound in Q3 as the company settled the DOJ investigation and fundamentals of the business continued to outperform expectations. Despite the significant share price appreciation during the quarter, I continue to believe that shares are significantly undervalued. Insider buying continued during the quarter at prices 28% higher than the stock price at quarter end, implying that management is also optimistic about future returns for the company." Likoper/Shutterstock.com

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 14 hedge fund portfolios held Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) at the end of the second quarter which was 15 in the previous quarter.

