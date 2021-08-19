Inovalon Nears Sale to Nordic Capital, Insight Partners

(Bloomberg) -- Nordic Capital and Insight Partners are in advanced discussions to buy health-care software company Inovalon Holdings Inc. for more than $40 a share, according to people familiar with the matter.

If talks don’t fall apart at the last minute, a deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Inovalon would be valued at more than $7 billion including debt, one of the people added.

Representatives for Nordic and Inovalon couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. A representative for Insight declined to comment.

Shares in Inovalon closed at $37.22 a share Wednesday, giving the company a market value of $5.8 billion.

At more than $40 a share, the private equity firms are paying a premium of at least 7.5% above Wednesday’s closing price and more than 22% above where the shares were trading before Bloomberg News first reported Inovalon’s advanced sales talks in July.

A sale would be the latest take-private transaction in a busy year for dealmaking.

New York-based growth equity firm Insight Partners, which is known for investing in private technology companies, is becoming more active in take-privates lately. That included participating in the buyout of Corelogic Inc. this year. It is also a backer of health-care technology companies such as Eden Health and Clarify Health, according to its website.

It would mark the largest acquisition to date for Stockholm-based Nordic Capital, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Inovalon, based in Bowie, Maryland, went public in 2015 in an initial public offering that raised about $685 million. The company’s software is used to aggregate and analyze health-care data from researchers and providers, according to its website.

Its database includes information from more than 1 million physicians, 580,000 clinical facilities and 336 million patients. The software is used by all of the top 25 U.S. health plans as well as the world’s top 25 pharmaceutical companies, the company said.

