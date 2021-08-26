Inovio to start COVID-19 vaccine trial after Brazil regulator's nod

(Reuters) -Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday it would start a large study for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, after the drugmaker received authorization from Brazil's regulatory agency.

Earlier this year, Inovio decided to conduct the efficacy segment of its mid-to-late-stage trial outside the United States, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put a part of the U.S. study on hold for more information on the vaccine delivery device.

The FDA's decision was followed by the U.S. government pulling funding for the late-stage part of the study due to vaccines being available in the country.

Inovio will conduct the global efficacy trial in partnership with China's Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals in areas of the world in need of COVID-19 vaccines, the company said in a statement.

Inovio, which has no approved drug in the market, has so far received about $85 million in combined funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense for the advancement and manufacture of INO-4800.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)