Inovis Energy, Inc. Completes LED Lighting Upgrade for Oldcastle Infrastructure in Chandler, AZ

Building materials manufacturer installs cutting-edge LED technologies reducing lighting costs and creating safer manufacturing space for employees.

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inovis Energy, a full-service design/build energy efficiency firm, announced today that it has recently completed an LED retrofit project for Oldcastle Infrastructure, a building materials manufacturer, at their facility in Chandler, AZ. The retrofit significantly improved light levels while reducing annual operating and maintenance costs.

The existing lighting system was approaching end of life. The fluorescent tubes required frequent replacing, and the manufacturing space was significantly under-lit. The project began with a site assessment by Inovis Energy's distribution partner Graybar Electric. Graybar provided new design assistance as well as photometric layouts to improve light levels with new LED lighting throughout the facility. The retrofit reduces Oldcastle's annual lighting costs while significantly increasing light output. In addition to cost savings, this provided a safer and more productive environment for its employees.

"Inovis did an outstanding job for us in our lighting upgrade for our factory in Chandler, AZ.," said Bill Ader, Business Transformation Manager, Oldcastle Infrastructure. "Their team truly performed to the highest level of standard and care."

Inovis Energy managed every phase of the installation project, providing turnkey services that included final scope development, material procurement, and project management. They completed the installation in twelve business days.

"This initiative has instilled a morale boost for our workers while also providing an increased level of safety and efficiency for our operations," says Mr. Ader. "Oldcastle Infrastructure is looking forward to future upgrades at other factory locations with the Inovis team."

"We are proud of our relationship with Oldcastle Infrastructure, providing comprehensive turnkey services and industry expertise to exceed their project goals," said Gabriel Andreson, President, Inovis Energy. "We take great pride in bringing our capabilities and experience to support energy efficiency needs in the private sector throughout the country."

As a leading provider of sustainability solutions and services, Inovis Energy regards each customer as a partner with whom we strategize to maximize profit through energy efficiency. For more information about how Inovis Energy can support your company's sustainability goals, please call 1-617-544-3200 or email: info@inovisenergy.com.

"The team, in their turnkey approach, did a great job in scoping, managing, and executing the project from start to finish." Bill Ader, Business Transformation Manager, Oldcastle Infrastructure

About Oldcastle Infrastructure

Oldcastle Infrastructure is the clear choice for building products and services for North American infrastructure projects. We are a leading provider of engineered product solutions nationwide to a number of market sectors including: Water, Communications, Energy, and Transportation.

About Graybar Electric

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of nearly 290 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency.

About Inovis Energy, Inc.

Inovis Energy is a full-service design/build energy efficiency firm with a mission to provide exceptional turn-key solutions to our expanding customer base. Our focus is on implementing cost effective sustainability solutions in an innovative way, based on each of our customers' specific goals. With over 30 years' experience in the industry, we are extremely well versed in lighting, mechanical, and renewable energy technologies, as well as incentive programs across the U.S. This comprehensive knowledge allows us to provide our customers with the highest value possible.

