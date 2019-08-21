Is INOX Leisure Limited's (NSE:INOXLEISUR) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how INOX Leisure Limited's (NSE:INOXLEISUR) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. INOX Leisure has a P/E ratio of 21.91, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹21.91 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate INOX Leisure's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for INOX Leisure:

P/E of 21.91 = ₹283.05 ÷ ₹12.92 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does INOX Leisure Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (25.9) for companies in the entertainment industry is higher than INOX Leisure's P/E.

NSEI:INOXLEISUR Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 21st 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that INOX Leisure shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

INOX Leisure maintained roughly steady earnings over the last twelve months. But EPS is up 30% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting INOX Leisure's P/E?

INOX Leisure's net debt is 2.1% of its market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On INOX Leisure's P/E Ratio

INOX Leisure's P/E is 21.9 which is above average (13.3) in its market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.