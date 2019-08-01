The INOX Leisure (NSE:INOXLEISUR) Share Price Has Gained 87% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term INOX Leisure Limited (NSE:INOXLEISUR) shareholders have enjoyed a 87% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 29% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 51%.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, INOX Leisure managed to grow its earnings per share at 24% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 13% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that INOX Leisure shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 51% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. If you would like to research INOX Leisure in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

