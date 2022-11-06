Inozyme Pharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INZY) recent US$11m market cap decline means a loss of US$268k for insiders who bought this year

The recent price decline of 15% in Inozyme Pharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INZY) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$450k worth of shares at an average price of US$3.69 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$182k, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Inozyme Pharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Axel Bolte for US$250k worth of shares, at about US$3.69 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.49 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Inozyme Pharma insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Inozyme Pharma insiders have about 1.6% of the stock, worth approximately US$954k. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Inozyme Pharma Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Inozyme Pharma insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Inozyme Pharma stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Inozyme Pharma you should be aware of, and 3 of them are concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

