Input sessions give Tecumseh residents opportunity to have say in superintendent selection

TECUMSEH — There are two opportunities this week for Tecumseh school district residents to give input on the qualities they would like to see in the district's next superintendent.

An in-person meeting is at 6 p.m. today at the Tecumseh High School media center. The next is online at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. It will use the Zoom video conferencing service and can be accessed at tinyurl.com/TPSSuptZoomInput.

Rodney Green of the Michigan Association of School Boards, right, discusses the superintendent search timeline with the Tecumseh Board of Education on Jan. 10. Green will conduct input-gathering sessions for the Tecumseh community in person on Jan. 23 and online Jan. 25.

Residents also can provide input through an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/tecumsehsearch. The survey will be available until Friday, Jan. 26.

Both the in-person meeting and the online input session will be conducted by the school board's search consultant, Rodney Green of the Michigan Association of School Boards. He also is expected to meet with faculty, staff and students.

The board is aiming to have a new superintendent on the job on or before July 1. Current Superintendent Rick Hilderley announced his intention to retire in August. His contract runs through June 30, but he expects his last day in the office to be June 7, then he will use up his remaining vacation time.

The position has been posted, and candidates have until March 5 to apply.

After the information collected from the survey and input sessions is compiled, the board is expected to meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the high school to put together its candidate profile, according to the search timeline. The board also will review the draft of the contract that will be offered to the applicant the board selects as its next superintendent.

Rick Hilderley answers questions from the Tecumseh Public Schools board during a his second interview for superintendent in 2019. Hilderley is retiring in June, and the school board has started the process to hire a new superintendent.

The board then will screen the applicants and review the interview questions at 6 p.m. March 12, then the first round of interviews is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 16. The second round of interviews is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. March 19. Both rounds of interviews will be open to the public. The board could select its next superintendent on March 19, with contract negotiations to follow.

