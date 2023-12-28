Input sought on Santa Susana Field Lab groundwater cleanup

Peter Zorba, a NASA project director at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory, discusses cleanup efforts in April. Public input is being sought in advance of workshops on the site's groundwater.

Public comments are being sought in advance of upcoming educational workshops focused on groundwater at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory.

The approximately 2,850-acre site is a former rocket engine testing and nuclear research facility near Simi Valley. For decades, the Superfund site has been a focus of cleanup discussions.

Officials are seeking input through a survey as well as an online "listening session" scheduled next month.

For the survey, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control is asking people to submit topics they'd like to see discussed during the Groundwater University workshop series via surveymonkey.com/r/GWUListening. The department is overseeing the site’s cleanup along with various state, federal and local government agencies.

Selection of workshop topics will be discussed further during a Zoom listening session scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 23. To register, go to bit.ly/GWUListeningSessionMeeting.

Comments from the survey and Zoom session will be used to develop the workshop series, known as Groundwater U. The Zoom session also offers a chance to ask questions.

To review the previous Groundwater U workshop materials, go to dtsc.ca.gov/santa_susana_field_lab/ssfl_document_library. Click on "public involvement" in the left menu, then on "Groundwater U Sessions."

The Santa Susana Field Laboratory site is jointly owned by Boeing and the U.S. government.

