Input sought on strawberry-themed renovations at Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard

A German-based developer will be soliciting feedback on its plans to renovate Fisherman's Wharf in Channel Islands Harbor this month.

The German-based developer whose Strawberry-themed attractions are a focus of renovations to Fisherman’s Wharf in Channel Islands Harbor is seeking public input on the project this month.

Developer Robert Dahl's company KARLS will host public forums daily between Jan. 18 and Jan. 22 at the Channel Islands Boating Center in Oxnard to collect feedback on the direction of the project. To view the time slots and reserve a seat, visit ChannelIslandsHarbor.org.

Harbor Director Michael Tripp said plans have been updated since the project was presented to the public in February. The developer has a new site plan and detailed renderings.

The proposed project is the latest effort to renovate the dilapidated wharf, which fell into disrepair after Oxnard real estate magnate Martin V. “Bud” Smith sold his harbor properties in 1996.

KARLS is proposing a number of improvements, including an expanded wooden boardwalk, a seafood restaurant, bakery, artisan market, a potential hotel and playground. An early rendering of the project shows a strawberry theme throughout the area.

A rendering shows early plans for Fisherman's Wharf at Channel Islands Harbor.

The rendering also shows a number of amusement park rides and attractions, such as a climbable strawberry, a water slide, coin-operated go-karts and remote-control boats.

KARLS operates seven similar parks in Germany. The potential Oxnard location would be the first park in the country.

Tripp noted the amusement park area would only be a small aspect of the project. He said the public mistakenly thought the area would become a large amusement park.

“That’s not what it is,” he said. “It’s a place for families and singles to come and visit.”

KARLS entered into a 12-month negotiation period with the County of Ventura in April. Since then, the developer has been working on a long-term lease agreement with the county for use of the wharf.

Tripp said the project is expected to go before the Ventura County Board of Supervisors in March or April.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or at 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Input sought on strawberry-themed upgrades at Fisherman's Wharf