Input on upper Delaware River watershed is sought

Feb. 15—How the upper Delaware River watershed should be managed will be discussed Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Friends of the Upper Delaware River is scheduled to present its Upper Delaware River Watershed Action Agenda for the river during a public meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Walton Firehouse, and is looking for feedback from residents, Director Jeff Skelding said.

"This will be a blueprint for the future management of water resources," he said. "I hope people can take the time and come to the meeting."

The organization and regional conservation partners helped secure funding in the state budget to develop an action agenda, which is a watershed plan, for the upper Delaware River, a media release said. The federal government enacted the Delaware River Basin Restoration Program, which was the first federally-authorized program that addresses the entire Delaware River watershed, in 2016. The state will provide 1-to-1 matching funds to support on-the-ground projects that are 50% funded by the federal program.

So far, more than $4.5 million has been awarded to the area to complete conservation projects, the release said. Projects include improving aquatic habitat, protecting water quality, enhancing river-related recreational opportunities, mitigating flooding, strengthening resilience to climate change, creating local jobs and restoring local economies.

"We live in a pretty clean part of the river," Skelding said. "Once you get into Pennsylvania and closer to Philadelphia, the river gets dirty."

The action plan was created by the organization and "a whole bunch of partners" as an effort to support the state funding, Skelding said. The group started working on the plan in May 2023 by talking to local stakeholders, including town supervisors, landowners and conservation groups. The plan was modeled after other successful partnerships that take a non-regulatory approach to conservation, the release said. It is voluntary, incentive driven, and builds upon existing collaborative efforts by many diverse partners. "The whole thing relies on the collaboration of people," including landowners and tourists, he said.

The group heard about several concerns, Skelding said. These include how to mitigate the threat of flooding with the climate changing and producing more large rain events, how local towns can implement some flood mitigation projects with budget constraints, how to adapt to a changing world and how to keep the river clean.

If people cannot attend the meeting Feb. 27, there will be a Zoom meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. March 5. To register for either presentation, visit http://tinyurl.com/2b2z9kn3.

