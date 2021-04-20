Inquest, autopsy ordered in Palestine man's death

Apr. 19—An inquest and autopsy have been ordered on a Palestine man after he was found dead on his property during an investigation into a report of "prowlers" Sunday, April 18.

The inquest and autopsy were ordered on Howard Miller, 75, by Justice Court Prt. 2 Judge Karen Taylor after the initial investigation found no evidence of foul play.

According to Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores, on Sunday, Deputy Brad Overton responded to the report of a "prowler" in the 10,000 block of US-84 East.

At the home, the complainant said she witnessed her husband being drug out of the home by subjects in black hoodies. Overton said the complainant appeared to be confused and delusional.

The deputies and first responders, assisted by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice — Institutional Division's scent-discriminating canines, did a search of the property and found

the remains of Miller, the husband of the complainant.

Anderson County Sheriff's Office Investigators also responded to the scene.

The autopsy is to being performed in Tyler.