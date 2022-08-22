Inquest delayed for man shot, killed in 2017 by Federal Way police

The inquest into the death of 33-year-old Robert Lightfeather was delayed on Monday after one of the two officers wasn’t able to appear in court.

The officer tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to his legal representation. Attorneys on both sides agreed to a continuance, which delays the inquest until Sept. 26.

Lightfeather was shot multiple times by two Federal Way police officers, who said Lightfeather pointed a gun at them. An inquest jury will determine whether the shooting was justified or if it crossed a legal line.

In March, an inquest jury unanimously ruled that four Seattle police officers were justified in the deadly shooting of Damarius Butts.

In July, an inquest jury ruled that the deadly shooting of Charleena Lyles was reasonable.