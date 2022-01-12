Inquest finds no crime in fatal shooting of Missouri man

Associated Press

A man who was punched and kicked in the head by two Atlanta-area police officers during a traffic stop nearly five years ago has reached a settlement with the county that employed them, his lawyers said Tuesday. Demetrius Hollins filed a federal lawsuit in September alleging that the stop was unjustified and that the Gwinnett County officers used excessive force. Hollins' attorneys, L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller, said in an emailed statement that the settlement “represents the final chapter in the quest for justice for Mr. Hollins.”