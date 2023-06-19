We need an inquiry into the Bank of England to save Britain from penury

No lectures on Brexit - or indeed anything else - from former governor Mark Carney please. His policies contributed to where we are now - Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

It is hard to know whether Mark Carney’s latest outburst should be greeted with derision or dismay. The former Bank of England governor’s claim that Brexit is to blame for Britain’s sticky inflation is such arrant nonsense that one wonders whether Carney is suffering from a case of managerial messianism.

Perhaps he deserves our sympathy. In a world where bureaucrat economists hold as much mystical power over court as the Renaissance Magi, it is hardly surprising that Carney should tragically mistake his confirmation bias for prophetic gift. Then again, it had previously been speculated that Canadian Carney covets Justin Trudeau’s job. Perhaps, then, poor old Brexit has got mud in the eye as the popinjay puffs his feathers, eagerly brandishing his liberal credentials to his peers across the pond.

Truth be told though, Carney’s deflections should be treated with the utmost seriousness. What better evidence that the system is pathological than the sight of its principal actors declining to such lows? What better corroboration that the system is kaput than the reality that all hope of reflection or reform has already been lost in a mist of disassembling obfuscation? What clearer sign that Threadneedle Street has tipped into institutional insanity than its continued devotion to New Keynesian models that, in their inability to acknowledge a link between money supply and inflation, have helped plunge Britain into a cost of living quagmire?

In short, things are even worse than the most bitter of cynics might suspect: the British government machine, having been rendered inoperable, is now but a stage for soothsayers.

But before proceeding any further, let us briefly take in the tremendous mess the Bank appears to have made of things. There is little concrete evidence that Brexit has significantly contributed to Britain’s inflation woes. In contrast, there is compelling circumstantial evidence that pumping billions into the economy played a powerful role in stirring up inflation. Just as bad, when the Bank eventually grasped its error, it was far too slow in raising interest rates – something that even its own rate-setter member Catherine Mann has conceded.

The Bank’s latest disastrous chapter is but the culmination of years of mismanagement and dysfunction. Under the incumbent Andrew Bailey, it has further degenerated into a finishing school for Treasury apparatchiks conditioned into the same orthodox worldview. A cosmetic bid to improve the Bank’s diversity by recruiting people from ethnic minority backgrounds has failed to stamp out groupthink.

Meanwhile, the Bank’s secretive tradition has been jealously preserved, with Threadneedle Street deigning to only release transcripts of meetings after eight years. (It might be suggested that these would reveal just how many of its members lack a grasp of basic macro-economics).

And now we are where we are: the Bank is expected to hike rates a further quarter this week, and up to 6 per cent by next year. This could well trigger a painful recession, or even a full-blown financial crash as mortgage-owners default or Britain’s zombie companies kept on life support finally implode en masse.

If the Westminster system was not utterly psychopathic, then there would at this point be a reckoning. It is clear that the Government should launch on official inquiry. Bailey should be sacked, the Monetary Policy Committee gutted, the Treasury’s power of appointments terminated and monetarists installed to challenge the New Keynesian consensus. And this is just the tip of the iceberg: for the Bank’s macro-economic groupthink is merely an excrescence of an intellectual crisis that engulfs the entire economics discipline.

The biggest tragedy of wokeish academic post-modernism, with its quest to decolonise history, literature and the arts, is that it completely missed the mark. It is the soft sciences – and above all economics – where obsolete orthodoxies and arrogant assertions of objective truth need to be urgently overthrown. It is not the statues of slavers but rather New Keynesianism’s sacred canon of icons and assumptions that needs to be burned to the ground.

And yet it is clear that the Bank is utterly unaccountable. One can’t help but suspect that Downing Street has calculated that it is better to back Threadneedle Street than risk speculation about the Government’s role in supporting the Bank’s money printing activities when Sunak was chancellor. The Bank has thus likely got away with its failings. Bailey will likely keep his job. Carney’s vaporously clean reputation will remain unsoiled. New Keynesianism, known for its impressive flexibility in the face of “anomalies” will live on, incorporating new assumptions. In the country’s most prestigious economics departments, professors will continue to avoid undermining the credibility of dominant macro-economic methodologies, out of fear that it will compromise their tenure.

That the Bank and the intellectual apparatus behind it are almost certainly off the hook is all the more impressive considering that they have probably lost the Government the election. After all, any hope of a Tory comeback has been liquidated by the looming inflationary mortgage crisis, which has seen the two-year fixed-rate mortgage average already reach more than 6 per cent.

What is all the more depressing is that we have been here before. Lest we forget, the Bank’s chaotic handling of the financial crisis revealed an archaic and intellectually conceited organisation that, in its captivity to groupthink, failed to anticipate the economic meltdown triggered by the collapse of Northern Rock. In other words, the system has for some time been stuck in a doom loop, dangerously incapable of error-correction.

Apparently a cost of living crisis, historic inflation and a potential electoral wipeout is not enough to bring about a proper reset. And round and round we go, until we are hit by a crisis that even the untouchable Bank can’t recover from.

