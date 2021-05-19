Inquiry into Post Office scandal given powers to compel witnesses

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danielle Sheridan
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former Post Office subpostmaster Janet Skinner, centre, celebrating outside the Royal Courts of Justice after having her conviction overturned by the Court of Appeal - Yui Mok/PA
Former Post Office subpostmaster Janet Skinner, centre, celebrating outside the Royal Courts of Justice after having her conviction overturned by the Court of Appeal - Yui Mok/PA

The inquiry into the Post Office scandal has been given powers to compel witnesses, the business minister has announced.

Conservative MP Paul Scully told the Commons that the inquiry into the Horizon scandal, which is being led by retired High Court judge Sir Wyn Williams, will be given the extra powers in order to “get to the bottom of this appalling affair".

Mr Scully confirmed that it was with the agreement of Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, that he would now “convert the inquiry to a statutory footing on June 1 2021”, with the report due in Autumn 2022, as opposed to this summer.

He said: "Together, these changes will give Sir Wyn the powers and the time he needs to conduct an in-depth analysis of the decision-making processes that led to the Horizon scandal.

"He will be able to compel organisations to provide documents and witnesses to give evidence under oath if necessary."

Mr Scully promised MPs that "nothing is off the table", as he insisted that the Government “want to make sure that we get justice and we get those answers for people, and that includes the role of government”.

It comes as Paula Vennells, who ran the Post Office between 2012 and 2019, confirmed she would appear as a witness regarding what is considered the UK's biggest miscarriage of justice, which saw subpostmasters accused of stealing money due to problems with its Horizon IT system.

Ms Vennells said in a statement: "It is beyond doubt there are serious and unanswered questions as to the manner in which subpostmasters were wrongly prosecuted.

Ms Vennells, the former Post Office boss, said she would now &#39;focus fully on working with the ongoing Government Inquiry&#39; into the Horizon scandal&#xa0; - Post Office/PA
Ms Vennells, the former Post Office boss, said she would now 'focus fully on working with the ongoing Government Inquiry' into the Horizon scandal - Post Office/PA

"All those involved in any way have a duty to those subpostmasters and their families, who were innocent victims, to ensure that this can never happen again."

Meanwhile, Darren Jones, chairman of the business, energy and industrial strategy committee, said: “The Post Office-Horizon scandal has seen subpostmasters and postal workers suffer grievously and be victim of an appalling miscarriage of justice. It’s vital those affected receive proper compensation, that those who were responsible are held accountable, and, finally, that lessons are learned to ensure that something like this can never happen again.”

Seema Malhotra, the shadow business minister, said: "The Post Office is a government-owned company that has been found to be at fault, it's vital the Government act to improve the corporate structure of the Post Office to prevent this kind of thing ever happening again.

"It should never have been allowed to develop into the scandal it is but all we can do now is to ensure that we get to the truth, and that those wrongly convicted get justice and lessons are learned."

Nick Read, chief executive of the Post Office, said the company would "cooperate fully" with Sir Wyn.

Recommended Stories

  • Post Office Horizon scandal inquiry extended after criticism

    Business minister Paul Scully says the bolstered inquiry "will get to the bottom of this appalling affair".

  • Panel to advise if Georgia sheriff should be suspended

    A federal grand jury last month indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. The indictment accuses the sheriff of repeatedly ordering detainees to be put in a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and had complied with deputies. The indictment alleges the restraint chairs were improperly used as punishment.

  • Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger announces reelection campaign

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), who was attacked by former President Trump and several other Republicans for rejecting false claims about the 2020 election, announced Tuesday that he is running for reelection in 2022, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Why it matters: The embattled incumbent faces a strong primary challenge from Trump-endorsed Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.). If he wins the Republican nomination, he may face a rising state Democratic star Bee Nguyen and an electorate energized by Republican efforts to restrict access to voting in the state.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Raffensperger refused to overturn the state's 2020 election count, and as a result, has been criticized by multiple fellow Republicans who believe he did not do enough to defend Trump.Raffensperger's office confirmed in March that it is investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the state's election, including a January phone call between Trump and Raffensperger during which the former president asked him to "find" enough votes to flip the result.What they're saying: During a speech Tuesday, Raffensperger said the rule of law is the most essential element in American democracy, according to AJC.“Now I’ve lived it and I can tell you it’s very important to the very fabric of society and us as Americans,” he said. “When the time came to choose I had to make a decision. And I came down on the side of the rule of law.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden's Supreme Court commission to meet as abortion debate reignites

    President Joe Biden's commission to study potential changes to the U.S. Supreme Court, including expanding the number of justices as some liberal activists have urged, is set to hold its first public meeting on Wednesday, two days after the court charged back into the battle over abortion. The Democratic president signed an executive order on April 9 creating the 36-member commission to examine possible changes to the nation's top judicial body including expanding beyond the current nine justices or applying term limits instead of lifetime appointments. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority after Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump made three appointments during four years in office.

  • TBS and TNT will start airing HBO Max exclusives this summer

    WarnerMedia is bringing HBO Max exclusives over to TBS and TNT.

  • Police: Illinois officer and suspect die in shootout

    A suspect shot and killed one central Illinois police officer and wounded another during a shootout at an apartment complex early Wednesday in which the suspect was also killed, authorities said. The Champaign officers went to the complex shortly after 3 a.m. in response to a report about a domestic disturbance and encountered the armed suspect upon arriving, police said. Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, died of his wounds, the city’s police chief, Anthony Cobb, said in a statement.

  • Down syndrome abortion bans gain traction after court ruling

    Governors in Arizona and South Dakota recently signed such bills into law, and similar measures are pending in North Carolina and Texas. Most significantly, a federal appellate court said Ohio could begin to implement a 2017 law that has been on hold. Although that ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals conflicted with other federal court decisions, anti-abortion activists say it increases the chances that the U.S. Supreme Court will agree to consider a case addressing the challenging issues the legislation poses.

  • Liberals to Biden: Ditch the infrastructure talks with Republicans

    Rep. Mark Pocan called the GOP’s latest counteroffer “ridiculous” and said the Republicans might as well have proposed paying for it with a “bake sale."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney

    Controversy-laden Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ranked more favorably with GOP voters than Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a survey following Cheney's ouster from her House leadership position last week, per Morning Consult. Only 15 percent of polled GOP voters held a favorable view of Cheney after her removal. On the other hand, 23 and 27 percent of GOP voters reported a favorable view of Gaetz and Greene, respectively, despite both battling serious controversies of their own — Gaetz for his potential violation of child sex trafficking laws, which he denies, and Greene for, among others, her "verbal assault" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Notably, Cheney's "favorability rating among Republicans matches the share who dislike Trump," Morning Consult writes. In a previous survey of registered voters, 43 percent of Republicans held an unfavorable view of Cheney before the ouster. That number rose to 53 percent following her removal. Among all surveyed voters, however, the Wyoming Republican's ratings — both favorable and unfavorable — remained rather consistent from before the ouster to after, Morning Consult reports, so it seems she's only lost ground among Republicans. Interestingly enough, Cheney's replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), enjoyed a 12 percent increase in favorability among Republican voters after her appointment. Morning Consult polled 1,992 registered voters, including 652 GOP voters, from May 14-17 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points and 4 percentage points, respectively. Previously, it surveyed 1,994 registered voters from May 7-9, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal

  • Texas man accused of torturing kittens had worked as teacher

    A Texas man accused of torturing and killing four kittens had worked as a geometry teacher at a Houston-area high school before his arrest, the school district said. Graham Reid, 29, of Sugar Land, faces four counts of felony cruelty to non-livestock animals. An arrest warrant says Reid told investigators he “felt powerful” when he tortured his four cats, ranging in age from 4 months to 1 year.

  • Young Man Dies Protecting His Girlfriend From Carjackers in San Mateo, Two Suspects Arrested

    A 19-year-old Asian man was fatally shot while shielding his girlfriend from a group of carjackers in San Mateo, Calif., on Friday night. What happened: The victim, identified as Ashly Tianson of Daly City, according to the Mercury News, was shot in the parking lot of San Mateo Adult School at 789 East Poplar Avenue when the officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. Tianson was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when three people approached them and tried to take the vehicle, according to a GoFundMe started by the victim's brother.

  • Post Office scandal inquiry to be bolstered

    The move by the government will mean witnesses could be compelled to give evidence and hand over documents.

  • Reversing Trump, Buttigieg reinstates local hiring program

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday reinstated an Obama-era pilot program that aims to aid minority and disadvantaged people by ensuring local hiring for public works construction projects, reversing a decision by the Trump administration. The Transportation Department’s four-year pilot initiative, originally launched by the Obama administration in 2015, will permit state and local agencies receiving federal transit or highway money to impose local hiring preferences, such as those favoring veterans, minorities and low-income workers.

  • In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy

    When Joe Biden returned on Tuesday to one of the battleground states that handed him the presidential election, he was met with rage over how his administration has handled the sudden escalation of violence in the Middle East. Biden, on a visit to a Ford Motor Co facility in Dearborn, Michigan, to promote electric vehicles, faced protest over his administration's approach to Israel as it attacks Gaza in response to rockets launched by Palestinian militants there eight days ago. At a rally in Dearborn, the heart of Michigan's Arab-American community, over 1,000 people gathered a few miles away from Biden's event and booed at mentions of the Democratic president's name.

  • Michael Imperioli is a "Savage Good Boy" in Japanese Breakfast's new music video

    It’s no secret Michael Imperioli has great taste in music. He’s given tons of interviews on his love for shoegaze and punk, and even was privy to the news of My Bloody Valentine’s (nearly) entire catalog being available to stream before any of us got the confirmation it was happening. But it was about time for Christophah to finally star in a music video. Luckily, Japanese Breakfast made it happen.

  • 11-year-old fights off knife-wielding abduction suspect

    An 11-year-old girl was waiting for the school bus in Pensacola, Florida, when a man armed with a knife charged at her and attempted to abduct the girl. But she fought back. The incident was captured on surveillance video and the suspect has been arrested.

  • SF Chinatown Shop Owner Hit and Pepper-Sprayed Out of 'Revenge'

    A shop owner in San Francisco’s Chinatown was hit and pepper-sprayed by a teen she claims was out for revenge. About half an hour later, the teen went back to exchange the items, but shop owner Fanly Chen denied his demand. Hours after the initial incident, the suspect returned and attacked Chen with pepper spray before 6 p.m., as seen in a security footage.

  • Trump says New York criminal probe is in 'desperate search of a crime'

    (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked New York state's attorney general for launching a criminal probe of his family business, saying he was "being unfairly attacked and abused." "There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime," Trump said in a statement, adding that "we will overcome" any attempt at prosecution. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which has been investigating whether the New York City-based Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits, said on Tuesday its probe was no longer purely civil.

  • N.C. judge accused of trying to hit activist with car during police brutality protest

    The judge faces a misdemeanor charge of assault with a deadly weapon and has been summoned to appear in court next month.

  • Four missile launchers found in abandoned car of far-Right soldier on the run after threatening virologist

    A heavily armed soldier on the run from Belgian police has been named by the force after they retrieved four missile launchers from his abandoned car. Jurgen Conings, a veteran of 20 years and suspected Nazi sympathiser, is thought to be spending a second night in hiding in a national park after threatening one of the country’s most famous coronavirus experts. Police retrieved his Audi close to forests in the Flemish province of Limburg, near to the Dutch border, and found deadly weapons that Conings, who was on a government terror watch list, had allegedly stolen from a barracks. In the car, police found the four M72 LAW missile launchers and ammunition. Sources told Belgian media that Conings still had enough weapons to wage “a small war". As well as a 5.7mm pistol and bullet proof vest, he is suspected of having a P-90 machine gun and 2,000 cartridges, including armour-piercing bullets. Shots were heard being fired on Wednesday evening. Alexander De Croo, the Belgian prime minister, was among the many people questioning how it was possible the shooting instructor could still be part of the military and have access to weapons, despite having known links to extreme Right organisations. “It is unacceptable,” Mr De Croo said as it emerged Conings was able to take the weapons unchallenged. Belgium’s terror alert remained at its highest level yesterday for the second day after Conings’ girlfriend raised the alarm on Tuesday. She had found two farewell letters at his home in Dilsen-Stokkem, in which said he no longer wanted to live “in such a society ruled by politicians and virologists” and that he would “join the resistance”. Conings was arrested last summer for making death threats against Marc Van Ranst, one of Belgium’s most high-profile virologists, who became famous during the pandemic.