Inquiry into Post Office scandal given powers to compel witnesses

Former Post Office subpostmaster Janet Skinner, centre, celebrating outside the Royal Courts of Justice after having her conviction overturned by the Court of Appeal - Yui Mok/PA

The inquiry into the Post Office scandal has been given powers to compel witnesses, the business minister has announced.

Conservative MP Paul Scully told the Commons that the inquiry into the Horizon scandal, which is being led by retired High Court judge Sir Wyn Williams, will be given the extra powers in order to “get to the bottom of this appalling affair".

Mr Scully confirmed that it was with the agreement of Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, that he would now “convert the inquiry to a statutory footing on June 1 2021”, with the report due in Autumn 2022, as opposed to this summer.

He said: "Together, these changes will give Sir Wyn the powers and the time he needs to conduct an in-depth analysis of the decision-making processes that led to the Horizon scandal.

"He will be able to compel organisations to provide documents and witnesses to give evidence under oath if necessary."

Mr Scully promised MPs that "nothing is off the table", as he insisted that the Government “want to make sure that we get justice and we get those answers for people, and that includes the role of government”.

It comes as Paula Vennells, who ran the Post Office between 2012 and 2019, confirmed she would appear as a witness regarding what is considered the UK's biggest miscarriage of justice, which saw subpostmasters accused of stealing money due to problems with its Horizon IT system.

Ms Vennells said in a statement: "It is beyond doubt there are serious and unanswered questions as to the manner in which subpostmasters were wrongly prosecuted.

Ms Vennells, the former Post Office boss, said she would now 'focus fully on working with the ongoing Government Inquiry' into the Horizon scandal - Post Office/PA

"All those involved in any way have a duty to those subpostmasters and their families, who were innocent victims, to ensure that this can never happen again."

Meanwhile, Darren Jones, chairman of the business, energy and industrial strategy committee, said: “The Post Office-Horizon scandal has seen subpostmasters and postal workers suffer grievously and be victim of an appalling miscarriage of justice. It’s vital those affected receive proper compensation, that those who were responsible are held accountable, and, finally, that lessons are learned to ensure that something like this can never happen again.”

Seema Malhotra, the shadow business minister, said: "The Post Office is a government-owned company that has been found to be at fault, it's vital the Government act to improve the corporate structure of the Post Office to prevent this kind of thing ever happening again.

"It should never have been allowed to develop into the scandal it is but all we can do now is to ensure that we get to the truth, and that those wrongly convicted get justice and lessons are learned."

Nick Read, chief executive of the Post Office, said the company would "cooperate fully" with Sir Wyn.