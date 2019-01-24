The Ins and Outs of Retiring Abroad: Personal Finance 101

Interested in retiring abroad? Watch the latest Zacks Personal Finance 101 video to find out if it's right for you.

In recent years, many Americans have moved overseas to retire, to countries like Mexico, Malaysia, Costa Rica, and Portugal, since the cost of living can be half of what it is in the United States.

But moving abroad comes with its own unique hurdles and things you’ll need to think carefully about: do you rent or buy a house? What about your social security payments? What type of credit card should you get (you definitely want to avoid those foreign transaction fees)? What about healthcare?

Retiring abroad can be very beneficial, from cost savings to living a healthier lifestyle. But you must be up for a challenge, as you’ll be immersing yourself into an entirely new culture.

