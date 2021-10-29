Insane 1986 Buick T-Type Flexes Muscle

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Buick icon was originally designed to fill the gap between the Grand National and GNX but now boasts far more performance than both of them.

Buick has been recognized, throughout the car community, as the producer of some of America's most excellent cars from the 1980s. This is mainly due to vehicles like the Grand National and GNX, but there was far more to the GM automotive manufacturer than those two models. This car is a Buick Regal T-type; that classification gave the original car an upgrade on the interior, exterior badging, and some performance upgrades that fill the gap between the Grand National and the GNX. While not many people are talking about the T-type these days, many found this car an excellent option for anyone looking for a more luxurious and performance-based Buick without going full GNX.

However, this car is far from what it was initially. Instead of a mid-performance G-body car with outdated 1980's tech, this car is a full-on modified masterpiece. Under the hood is a massive LS V8 engine which sits about 10 inches back from where the stock V6 originally sat. That odd engine placement makes the weight distribution as close to 50/50 as possible, which helps this 3800lb car handle pretty well. That perfect powerhouse combined with the gearing and other performance modifications makes this car's top speed 230mph, which is a ridiculous feat for a vehicle that initially came out of the 1980s.

Holding this 1986 Buick Regal T-type off the ground is a set of 315 tires on all four corners of the car and some insane wheels that give this car the perfect custom Buick look. On the interior, you'll find that it has been stripped down to little more than some excellent racing seats, a full roll cage, and a racing-inspired shift-knob. Speaking of shifting gears, this thing has a sequential transmission which allows for maximum control and speed for racing applications. This car is an actual show of skill from one of the nation's best fabricators, and we hope to see more awesome builds from this guy in the future.

