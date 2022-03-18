This Insane 555-Foot Gigayacht Concept Has a Retractable Deck That Opens to a Giant Sunken Pool Oasis Below

Lazzarini is a font of superyacht concepts—and yet, it still manages to keep things fresh.

The disruptive design studio, which has envisioned everything from a swan-shaped megayacht to a flying superyacht powered by blimps, has just unveiled an epic new gigayacht with a layout quite unlike anything currently on the water.

Christened Sovrano, or “sovereign” in Italian, the vessel measures an imposing 555 feet and is the king of the seas when it comes to size. In fact, Lazzarini claims Sovrano is the widest yacht in the world. The vessel is equipped with a platform on either side of the main deck that results in a beam of 108 feet.

The two platforms can be turned into helipads, swimming pools or extra lounges, depending on what the owner desires. Each platform is also fitted with four electric winches that allow a section to be lowered to the waterline when required for seaside dining or lounging.

That’s not Sovrano’s only showstopping feature, either. The five-decker sports a covered atrium on the foredeck that opens to reveal a hidden oasis. The sunken space houses a verdant garden and swimming pool on the lower level that can be enjoyed by guests in any season on account of the cover. There are also two more pools aft.

Another highlight is the giant garage, which can store two 49-foot tenders and up to six supercars. It’s complemented by a lifting platform and two cranes at the stern that can support the loading and unloading of the various vehicles.

The atrium with pool and garden. - Credit: Lazzarini Design

Lazzarini Design

Inside, meanwhile, Sovrano can sleep up to 50 seafarers across 20 private suites. It also offers space for up to 60 crew. That makes it more like a cruise ship than a private yacht. The living quarters can, of course, be fully customized to a client’s preferences.

As for performance, Lazzarini says the steel-hulled brute could be equipped with electric motors or a hybrid propulsion system for an estimated top speed of 18 knots or 31 knots, respectively.

The studio estimates the build will take four years to complete—at which point there’ll probably be another crazy Lazzarini design on the horizon.

